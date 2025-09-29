“I don’t think it’s rocket science” - Rio Ferdinand explains new formation Manchester United must now use to make players ‘super comfortable’ 

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to use a 4-2-3-1 formation to deliver better performances and results. He believes the current players will be more suited to it and feel comfortable as well.

The Red Devils have played a back three since Ruben Amorim's appointment as head coach in October 2024. It can sometimes translate to a 3-4-3 or a 3-4-2-1 on the pitch. However, it has been unsuccessful so far as they've failed to get consistent results.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes the team needs to change its formation, as he said on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents:

“If they played 4-2-3-1, you’ve got all the players playing in positions they are super comfortable in. You’ve got two centre midfielders out of three in Casemiro, Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo to play in there. And then you have three across the front [where] anyone from Amad, Mbeumo, Cunha, Mason Mount, even Mainoo and Bruno, all of them can play across that front line.

“You can then have Bruno in the 10 position, where he has produced astronomical numbers consistently since he’s been at the football club. I don’t think it’s rocket science. Everyone is probably looking at it and thinking the same thing.”

Manchester United have won 19, lost 21, and drawn nine of their 49 games under Ruben Amorim across competitions.

Ruben Amorim on if he will look to change his system at Manchester United

The Red Devils lost 3-1 against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in their Premier League clash on Saturday, September 27. It was Manchester United's 17th defeat in 33 league games under Amorim, winning nine and drawing the other seven.

After the game, Ruben Amorim was asked if he would change his system, and he answered (via manutd.com):

"I know, guys. We talk about this every time our team loses. We need to work on a lot of things. Again, today, my biggest concern is that we didn't settle into the game. We missed a lot of crosses. We suffered goals in transition that we knew during the week, we worked on that. So those are the things that we need to improve."

Manchester United have won just two of their opening six Premier League games this season. They also lost against League Two side Grimsby Town on penalties in the EFL Cup Second Round.

They will next face Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 4.

