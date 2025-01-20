“I don’t think it’s skill - it’s just being a clown” - Manchester United legend’s old comments on Antony resurface amid Real Betis links

Former player Paul Scholes' old comments on Antony have resurfaced as the Manchester United star edges closer to a Real Betis move. In October 2022, the Red Devils legend had opined that the Brazilian was not getting the basics right and only trying to showboat on the pitch at every chance.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Scholes said he was not bothered by Antony showing his skills on the pitch but the rising star should at least get the basics right. He added that the winger was coming across as a 'clown' in every game.

"I love a little bit of showboating and entertainment but at least get the pass right. This country, any country, even Brazil, they don't want to see that, do they? I like to see skills and entertainment, I just don't think it's skill or entertainment - it's just being a clown," he said (via Mirror).

Last month, Ruben Amorim said he was ready to give every player, including Antony, a clean chit and everyone a chance to impress. He said on talkSPORT (via the club's official website):

"I think, when we started, everybody is from scratch. We took like one month to explain that everything has a new beginning because every person deserves a new beginning and the power is in their hands because, if they show it, I will put them in to play. I just want to win. They are responsible to play, not me. He did a great job improving in that position. He has to defend more but he has the ability to do it and has to do it himself."

Antony has played 288 minutes in nine matches under Ruben Amorim this season. The Brazilian has failed to score or assist in any of the games for Manchester United under the new manager after scoring just once under Erik this Hag this season.

Real Betis confirm interest in Manchester United star Antony

Real Betis' sporting director Manu Fajardo has said they are interested in signing Antony this month. He did not want to talk much about the Manchester United star but said (via TribalFootball):

"A very attractive player in this market, I have little to say about his career, and as I mentioned with (Alvaro) Valles, Antony is still a Manchester United player. Throughout the season, we have been one of the teams that has generated the most in the offensive phase, and we have also been the ones that have been the least successful in the finishing zone. We are working to improve this in this market."

Antony joined the Red Devils in 2022 for €95 million and has failed to live up to the expectations. He has recorded 12 goals and five assists in 96 matches for the Red Devils.

