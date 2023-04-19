"I don’t think he is what Liverpool need" - Pundit urges the Reds to snub possible summer move for £60 million target

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged the Reds not to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

Liverpool have had an inconsistent campaign this season, they've been knocked out of all cup competitions and are currently eighth in the Premier League. They are at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United.

The Reds are set to lose three first-team midfielders this summer, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner. As a result, Jurgen Klopp's team are looking for midfield reinforcements ahead of next season and Mac Allister has been linked with a move to Anfield.

The Argentine midfielder has been in tremendous form for Brighton this season and his performances have caught the eye of top Premier League clubs.

Liverpool reportedly see the 24-year-old as a suitable alternative to midfield target Jude Bellingham, a move for whom looks unlikely at the moment.

However, Danny Murphy believes that the Merseyside giants shouldn't splash £60 million to land Mac Allister. He said:

"Well, I wouldn’t spend (on him). You would have to spend probably £60 million for Mac Allister. I don’t think he is what Liverpool need. He is a super player. I like him a lot. Brilliant Technician. Clever footballer."

Murphy continued:

“But I think Liverpool need legs if is Klopp is going to continually play the way he is.”

Mac Allister has scored 10 goals and registered two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Brighton this season. He was also a crucial part of Argentina's World Cup winning squad.

Danny Murphy names midfielder Liverpool should sign this summer

The former Reds player also claimed that the Premier League giants will need to bring in at least two or three new midfielders this summer as they could lose as many as three first-team players this summer.

Murphy suggested that his former club should try to sign Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount. He said:

"I think they need two or three (new midfielders). Ox will go, Milner will go, Keita will go. Mount would be good value because he’s got a year left. You’re not going to have to pay silly money."

