“I don’t think he looks fit” – Ex-England international says Ten Hag could sell ‘poor’ Manchester United star next season

Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer has urged Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to sell Luke Shaw in the summer. He believes the Englishman cannot defend and compared him to Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Shaw has been in brilliant form this season for Manchester United and has been one of the key reasons for their success so far. He has helped them win the Carabao Cup and also helped them make it to the quarter-finals stage of the Europa League.

However, Palmer believes the left-back is not good enough defensively and wants him sold. He said on talkSPORT:

"I don't know how Shaw gets away with it, I really don't. I think he's a poor, poor defender. I think he's had a decent season at United, but I think he's a poor defender. Every time he comes up and has had asked the question about defending, he can't, he fails."

Palmer added:

"How he doesn't get sent off more often, I don't know. I hear all the arguments about Trent Alexander-Arnold and I see that he has some defensive frailties but I think he's a terrific player and offers a lot going forward."

The pundit went on to claim that the defender starts every game because the manager has no alternative.

"No, Ten Hag hasn't got any other alternatives at the moment. I think next season when they will be genuinely going to have a tilt at the title, I think they will have brought in another left-back."

Palmer continued:

"I look at him, I don't think he looks fit. First and foremost, he's in the United side or England side to defend, and I look at him whenever he's asked to defend."

"I mean it would upset me to be honest with you. If I'm not playing well [like Harry] Maguire, but if he's being picked ahead of me at centre-back, I'd have gone and knocked on the door and I'd have been away."

Luke Shaw has made 35 appearances for Manchester United across competitions this season. The left-back has scored one goal and has provided six assists this term.

Manchester United want to add fresh faces to the squad in the summer

Manchester United are looking to add fresh faces to the squad in the summer, but the left-back position is not in their plans. They are happy with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who was signed last summer.

A right-back and a striker are the club's top priority, with a midfielder and goalkeeper next in line.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Romeo Lavia, Jude Bellingham, and more.

