"I don’t think Mohamed Salah will stay for the rest of his career" - Gary Neville names 3 clubs Liverpool superstar could join

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville believes Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah will not spend his entire career at Liverpool and would instead join one of Europe's elite clubs in the future.

The 46-year-old player turned pundit has compared Mohamed Salah to the likes of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished a certain project before leaving for a bigger club.

Speaking to Sky Sports' The Overlap YouTube channel (via the Mirror), Neville said:

"I don’t think he will stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career. It's my personal view. It’s always been that view but I could be wrong. I just think you look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Kylian Mbappe, it’s not all about the money. There’s a project and there’s something they have to achieve in their lives."

Gary Neville believes a player of Mohamed Salah's caliber needs to have a massive club like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain on his CV. Neville added:

"They have to play at certain clubs, they have to go and experience certain things. I think Salah’s got to experience Real Madrid, the Bernabeu - Real Madrid are going to come back, by the way.

"I know it’s not great at the moment at Barcelona and Madrid but Salah is similar to those I’ve just mentioned, I think he has to have that on his CV at the end of his career.

"I think he’s done an unbelievable job at Liverpool. I’ve just always felt he wants a Paris [Saint-Germain], a Real Madrid, a Barcelona and I think he’ll go and get it. But I might be wrong."

Mohamed Salah's contract at Liverpool expires in 2023

Despite being one of Liverpool's most important players in their recent history, Mohamed Salah is facing an uncertain future on Merseyside due to his contract situation.

The 29-year-old Egyptian has one-and-a-half years remaining on his Liverpool contract. The Reds are keen on offering a new contract to their talisman. However, Salah is reportedly demanding a massive pay-rise which is why there is a stalemate in contract negotiations.

Despite speculation surrounding his contract, Mohamed Salah has continued to perform at the highest level for Liverpool. The 29-year-old winger has scored nine goals and provided three assists in nine appearances for the Reds in all competitions so far this season.

Mohamed Salah's arrival in 2017 had galvanized Liverpool altogether. The Egyptian winger played a vital role in guiding the Reds to a Champions League and Premier League title in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

