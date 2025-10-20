“I don’t think he plays” - Jamie Carragher urges Arne Slot to make bold decision on Liverpool ace Mo Salah after defeat to Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged coach Arne Slot to drop misfiring forward Mohamed Salah from the XI after their defeat to Manchester United. The Reds fell to a fourth successive defeat, with Ruben Amorim's side claiming a narrow 2-1 win at Anfield.

Pundit Carragher spoke on Sky Sports about Salah's performance in the defeat to Manchester United, making a point out of the Egyptian's substitution in the second half. The former defender admitted that Salah is at a point in his career where he needs to be effectively managed and not be starting every game.

"It's a real conundrum for the manager and what he'll do. It's interesting that he brought him off. Jurgen Klopp used to bring him off a lot, that shows you in years gone by Mo Salah could have a poor game and be brought off even if he had a bit of extra energy and sharpness. We're at a stage now with Mo Salah where he shouldn't be playing every game, it shouldn't be a case of 'he's the first name on the team sheet. It should be a case of 'yes, he's in your best team, he plays home games', but maybe you have to think about Liverpool have two away games, one in Europe, one at Brentford - I don't think he plays in both of them. We're at that stage now where Mo Salah shouldn't be a guaranteed starter next week", he said (via Daily Mail).

Mohamed Salah has suffered a significant drop off this season after his spectacular displays for Liverpool in the 2024-25 season. The 33-year-old led the league in goals and assists, and was ultimately voted as the Player of the Year after the Reds won the title.

Liverpool and Salah have been a shadow of themselves this season, with the Reds now four points off the pace in the league. The former AS Roma man has scored just twice in the league this term despite starting all eight of the Reds' games so far. With Slot's side chasing the game at Anfield, the Dutch tactician opted to substitute Salah for Jeremie Frimpong, a telling sign of his waning powers.

Liverpool fall to fourth straight defeat as pressure mounts at Anfield

Liverpool suffered a fourth defeat of the campaign on the bounce as Manchester United claimed a rare 2-1 win at Anfield. The defeat leaves the Reds in fourth place in the league, four points behind leaders Arsenal after eight rounds of matches.

Fresh off a late defeat to Chelsea before the international break, Arne Slot's side went behind after just 62 seconds at Anfield, with Bryan Mbeumo finding the net. Both sides struck the woodwork in the first half, with Cody Gakpo and Bruno Fernandes hitting the upright for their respective teams.

Gakpo again struck the frame of goal in the second half before his persistence was rewarded in the 78th minute as he tapped home from close range. Parity lasted only six minutes for Liverpool before Harry Maguire headed home a deep cross from Fernandes to help his side pick up all three points at Anfield.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More