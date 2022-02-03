"I don’t think he recognized the opportunity" - Ian Wright tips Arsenal attacker to leave this summer after missed chance to become first-team regular

Ian Wright has suggested Eddie Nketiah has missed his chance at Arsenal. The Gunners legend believes the forward should have taken the chance to step up and take the starting XI place.

Nketiah has done well in the Carabao Cup this season, with five goals in five appearances. However, that has not been reflected in the league or FA Cup as he has not managed a single goal in five games. All four of his Premier League appearances have been off the bench but nothing fruitful either.

LiveScore @livescore

Ramsey

Van de Beek 🤞



Crystal Palace are hoping it'll be third time lucky in the January transfer window, according to



@RankSquad | #CPFC NketiahRamseyVan de Beek 🤞Crystal Palace are hoping it'll be third time lucky in the January transfer window, according to @DeanJonesSoccer Nketiah ❌Ramsey ❌Van de Beek 🤞Crystal Palace are hoping it'll be third time lucky in the January transfer window, according to @DeanJonesSoccer 🦅@RankSquad | #CPFC https://t.co/vHdL78ey3s

While speaking on The Wrighty’s House podcast, Wright hinted at a possible exit for Nketiah in the summer. He added that the striker is very likely to get his wish but added that it was not due to the striker's lack of chances. He said:

"Watching him against Forest, it was a tough game for us but what you do in those games is you keep it tight, you defend very well and you hope your guy takes a half chance and he didn’t take it. Eddie is a goal scorer that should."

Wright added:

"Those are the chances and opportunities he should have taken that would have given him a berth in the team that will give him a chance to nick those goals. But I don’t think he recognized the opportunity. Now, it looks like he wants to leave, and he probably will. And he has missed the chance. There was a chance there."

Paul Merson wants Nketiah to stay at Arsenal

Paul Merson has urged Nketiah to stay at Arsenal after his impressive display against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup. The striker scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win over Sunderland. However, Arsenal were later knocked out of the competition by Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Football Daily @footballdaily Borussia Monchengladbach remain interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on a pre-contract agreement.



A source says Crystal Palace have had a bid rejected for Nketiah.



[via Borussia Monchengladbach remain interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on a pre-contract agreement.A source says Crystal Palace have had a bid rejected for Nketiah.[via @skysports_sheth 🔴 Borussia Monchengladbach remain interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on a pre-contract agreement.❌ A source says Crystal Palace have had a bid rejected for Nketiah.[via @skysports_sheth] https://t.co/liVPct0hT8

He said:

"My advice would be, I'd say stick here. Stick here for two, three more years. He's a kid, he's got plenty of years left. He's only going to get better and better. This is the place. You weigh it up. You probably go to a bottom half Premier League team. You sit and play on scraps, going on away games and not even getting shots on target. You've got to weigh all that kind of stuff up."

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal have already let go of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, with the Gabonese joining Barcelona.

Edited by Aditya Singh