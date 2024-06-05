“I don’t think he is as technically gifted” - Ally McCoist suggests Kylian Mbappe will not prefer playing like England superstar if needed

Ally McCoist believes Kylian Mbappe would not want to drop into the No.10 position like England superstar Harry Kane does. The pundit claims that the Frenchman's best position is on the left wing or as a center-forward.

Kylian Mbappe has secured a free transfer to Real Madrid this summer after opting not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract. The World Cup winner is set to join an extraordinary squad that just won the Champions League and the La Liga this season.

McCoist has lavished praise on the France international, claiming that he has no chinks in his armor. He said on TNT Sports:

"He is maybe stronger in some departments than others, but in terms of weaknesses, I don't think he has any. His strengths are his lightning pace, his ability to finish, and his awareness to find space in and around the penalty box."

However, he added that Kylian Mbappe lacks the technical prowess to drop into midfield and link up with his teammates like Harry Kane does.

"I don't think he is as technically gifted, in terms of dropping back and playing as a 10, as Harry Kane for example. I don't think he does it, I don't think he wants to do it, to be honest with you."

"We have seen Kane drop back into areas and link up with midfield players in a No. 10 position, I suppose Mbappe probably could do it but I would not say that is his favourite position. I think his favourite position would be coming off the side or through the middle."

Mbappe has scored 44 goals in 49 appearances for PSG this season, guiding them to a Ligue 1 victory and the Champions League semi-finals.

“Finally, it’s official" - Kylian Mbappe opens up about 'immense pleasure' of joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been linked with Kylian Mbappe ever since he visited the club's facilities at the age of 14 but chose to join AS Monaco's academy instead.

Los Blancos had a bid of €180 million rejected by PSG in 2021 when the Frenchman had a year left on his deal. Mbappe, who's not hidden his dream of playing for the European giants one day, surprisingly signed a contract extension the following summer at PSG.

However, the links between Madrid and Mbappe never ceased, and the 25-year-old is now set to achieve his lifelong dream of playing at the Bernabeu.

He arrives as a six-time Ligue 1 winner with PSG and a World Cup winner with France. Speaking at his inaugural press conference as a Real Madrid player, Kylian Mbappe said (via The Guardian):

“Finally, it’s official, I am going to be a Real Madrid player for the next five years. It’s an immense pleasure, a dream coming true, a lot of emotions. I’m very, very happy (and) relieved, very proud to be joining a club where I’ve always dreamed of being.”