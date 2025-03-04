“I don’t think there’s one” - Weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo called himself GOAT, Marcelo refuses to agree as he makes Lionel Messi comparison

Real Madrid legend has refused to pick Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi as the best player in the history of football. He believes that the fan should enjoy the era of the two players and not compare them as there will never be a single GOAT in the sport.

Ad

Speaking to La Revuelta, Marcelo claimed that fans should be happy and consider themselves lucky to have witnessed the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi. He believes the two pushed each other on the pitch and made them better. He said via MadridXtra:

"Best player in the history? I don't think there's one. We're lucky to have played in the same era of Cristiano and Messi. I don't like comparisons but we have to say they were both incredible and I've been lucky to be part of this. When Messi scored 2 goals Cristiano had to score 3, and then Messi wanted to score 4. Many people want to compare but forget to enjoy."

Ad

Trending

This was not the first time Marcelo had said the same. He was asked to pick between the two in 2020 as well and he told Fabio Cannavaro via BolaVip:

“You can’t say who’s better. I played ten years with Cristiano, and the motivation he gives you on the field is unique—how he lifts you up. Messi stands still, takes the ball, and out of nowhere, he creates something—a goal. When people ask who’s better, it’s just to ‘bother’ us players. We can say who we like more, but not who’s better.”

Ad

Marcelo faced Lionel Messi 33 times in all competitions for club and country – losing 16 times and winning 10. The Brazilian played 333 matches with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and combined for 33 goals.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say to put himself above Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the Spanish television show El Chiringuito last month and claimed he was the best player in history. He believed that no player, including Lionel Messi, was 'complete' like him and said via ESPN:

Ad

"I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong. One thing is taste -- if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that -- but saying Ronaldo isn't complete... I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have stated they are close to calling it time on their career. Both players have admitted that they are at their final clubs and are looking to enjoy their final matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback