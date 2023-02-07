“I don’t think there’s really much argument” – Rio Ferdinand feels 25-year-old Manchester United star is best in the league in his position

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hailed Lisandro Martinez as the best defender in the Premier League right now.

Martinez, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in December, has been a rock at the back for the Red Devils this season. In 19 Premier League games for Manchester United, Martinez has made 24 interceptions, won 74 duels, attempted 33 tackles and blocked two shots. Despite not being the most physically intimidating defender in the league, Martinez has tormented attackers with his aggression and ability to read the game.

On his ’Vibe with Five' YouTube channel, Manchester United legend Ferdinand was asked to name the best defender in the Premier League this season. He nominated the 25-year-old Martinez, claiming that no one can refute his claim.

“On form right now, I don't think there's really much argument coming from anywhere else. I think he's dominant; he's aggressive; he's a leader; he communicates well; he shows character; he's there in big moments,” Ferdinand said.

Ferdinand also lauded United manager Erik ten Hag for keeping opponents from isolating the Argentina star. The Englishman added:

“I was one of the ones questioning, 'Is he physically gonna be able to compete here if teams isolate him, if teams isolate him?'. And that's where Erik ten Hag has been confident in tactically being able to keep teams away from being able to dominate enough possession to isolate someone like Martinez.”

Ferdinand continued:

“Up till now, he hasn't been exposed in that sense. On a regular basis, week after week, are we not sitting there going, 'That's a recurring problem, there. It continues to happen, someone's pulling out on him and jumping over him or bullying him physically'. We haven't seen that; that hasn't become the narrative, and you have to say well done to him but also well done to the recruitment up to now.”

Terry Sheringham likens Casemiro with Manchester United legend Roy Keane

Former United and Tottenham Hotspur ace Terry Sherringham has said that there're similarities between Casemiro and Roy Keane.

Casemiro has been a revelation for the Red Devils since arriving from Real Madrid last summer. He has helped out at the back, gone to war for his teammates and has been instrumental going forward too.

Sherringham said that Casemiro has the same passion Manchester United legend Keane did, adding that the club were missing a player of the Brazilian's caliber for a while. On talkSPORT, he said:

“All I will say about Casemiro is, I think, he is like a Roy Keane that they have been missing for the last eight years. That midfield general that has that desire and understanding of the game of when to do what to make sure that his team are performing to the best of their capabilities.”

Casemiro has played 30 games for Manchester United across competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

