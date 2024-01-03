“I don’t think they’re an amazing defense” - Gary Neville names player Liverpool are missing now

Manchester United legend Gary Neville doesn't believe Liverpool have an amazing defense, suggesting the Reds are missing the injured Andy Robertson.

Despite still being a side in transition, Jurgen Klopp and Co. have looked impressive this season. They defeated Newcastle United 4-2 at Anfield on Monday, January 1, and are at the top of the Premier League table with 45 points from 20 games.

The Reds dominated the contest but small lapses in concentration at the back allowed the Magpies to score two goals against the run of play. Their defense does have a few concerns due to long-term injuries to Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, and Joel Matip, with the latter ruled out of the season due to an ACL injury.

Robertson hasn't featured since October after sustaining a dislocated shoulder which required surgery. He is expected to return in a month, whereas Tsimikas will be out for the foreseeable future after breaking his collarbone against Arsenal last month.

Joe Gomez has been deployed at left-back in his last three appearances for Liverpool but Neville reckons the Reds haven't been amazing defensively. He told Sky Sports (via teamTALK):

“They have defended well, but I don’t think they’re an amazing defence, I don’t, but they have an amazing goalkeeper, an amazing centre-back, and a right-back who is something completely different. The other two are there, Robertson is a fantastic performer and I think he is missed.”

Even though the Reds have missed the likes of Robertson and Matip in recent weeks, they still have the best defensive record in the Premier League so far, conceding only 18 goals.

Liverpool interested in signing £35m midfielder in January transfer window: Reports

According to TuttoJuve (as per CaughtOffside), Liverpool are eyeing a £35 million move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone in the January transfer window.

Liverpool were reportedly interested in the 22-year-old central midfielder over the summer but opted to sign Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day instead. Kone has scored two goals in his 10 appearances this season after missing the first five games through injury.

Jurgen Klopp is allegedly eager to bring in another midfielder after failing to acquire Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last summer to strengthen his squad. Monchengladbach are reportedly open to selling Kone for £35 million but Liverpool will need to act fast as Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in the France U21 international.