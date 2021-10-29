"I don’t think they’re doing their job well enough" - Wayne Rooney slams Manchester United players for unacceptable attitude, tells them to question themselves

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has commented on the club's current run of disappointing results. According to Rooney, the players need to give more to the team and should be hurt by the defeats they've recorded in recent games.

The Englishman said:

"There is a big responsibility on those players. They are world-class players, international players and a club like United need more. Those players need to be hurt, need to feel when you lose games how much it hurts you."

Rooney added:

"I’m seeing too many players not willing to run back, not willing to defend and not willing to put everything on the line for that club and that’s not acceptable."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been heavily scrutinized for the club's recent woes. But Wayne Rooney believes the players should also be blamed for not doing their job properly. The Englishman continued:

"Are you telling me that’s the manager’s fault or the players’ fault? I don’t know. The players have to question themselves. It’s too easy for the manager to take all the stick when those players are being paid a lot of money to do the job and I don’t think they’re doing it well enough."

Rooney also admitted that all isn't well at Manchester United at the moment but threw his support behind Solskjaer to turn the situation around.

The former Red Devils forward said:

"United are going through a difficult period - a difficult couple of weeks. Obviously there’s pressure on Ole - everyone can see that. But I know Ole and he’s a fighter. He’ll keep doing the right things, believing in what he believes in, and trying to get more out of those players."

Manchester United's 'insane' schedule in coming weeks

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last time out.

After losing their first big game of the season to Liverpool, Manchester United need to gear up for more such fixtures in the coming weeks. The Red Devils have multiple tough matches lying ahead, beginning with a Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

They will then take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday (November 2), followed by a derby clash with Manchester City. The Red Devils will play Watford after the derby, which should provide some relief.

However, the run will close with successive clashes against Villareal, Chelsea and Arsenal, all of which could prove to be challenging.

