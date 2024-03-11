"I don’t think you will ever see that again" - Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool forward

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Reds winger Luis Diaz, following a thrilling 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, March 10.

Colombian forward Diaz had a significant influence on the game as Klopp's men battled valiantly against the defending champions. The Reds shone particularly in the second half, as they took the game to the Cityzens to the delight of their fans. Despite their admirable attempt, Liverpool were unable to earn the victory.

One of the driving forces behind Liverpool's style of play was Luis Diaz, who was always bombarding forward and generating opportunities (created three chances). He didn't make good use of the chances he had in front of goal, missing both his shots, but his enthusiasm and devotion were clear.

One memorable moment saw Diaz outrun Kyle Walker and Rodri, which excited Jurgen Klopp. In an interview with Sky Sports, the German manager applauded the winger, saying (via Rousing The Kop):

"Lucho, everywhere! The run with Rodri and Walker. I don’t think you will ever see that again. Against Rodri and Walker and the player with the ball comes out, that’s crazy.”

Klopp slams VAR for ignoring penalty call after Liverpool's draw with Manchester City

A 1-1 draw was reached between Liverpool and Manchester City in a crucial Premier League match at Anfield on Sunday, March 10.

After John Stones' strike had given Manchester City the lead in the 23rd minute, Alexis Mac Allister equalized the score in the second half (50') from the penalty spot. The foul on Darwin Nunez by City's goalkeeper Ederson led to the penalty awarded to Liverpool.

However, when Jeremy Doku challenged Mac Allister in the 99th minute of the game, there was controversy, as many believed a penalty should have been given. Doku's boot was high, catching Mac Allister in the chest in the penalty area, although the Belgian winger was deemed to have gotten to the ball first.

Jurgen Klopp thought there should have been a penalty. After the game, he slammed the VAR, telling the press (via ESPN):

"Why would the guy in the VAR room think that's not clear and obvious? What did he have for lunch? It was 100 percent a penalty. They [officials] will find an explanation. It was 100 percent foul in all areas of the pitch and probably a yellow card."

He continued:

"Somebody will tell me how it was not a penalty, or Howard will call me tomorrow and say he is sorry. These are the two possible outcomes and both things will not change the result. All the people with iPads around me were, 'Wow, clear.' Maybe they can hide behind the phrase it is not clear and obvious."

In the league standings, Liverpool (64 points with 19 wins) are still behind Arsenal (64 points with 20 wins) but sit marginally ahead of Manchester City (63 points with 19 wins).