"I don’t think that will happen" - Premier League star makes honest transfer claim despite lavishing praise on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Pascal Groß has admitted that he is a huge admirer of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. However, the in-form German has made an honest admission that there is no chance that he will play under the Liverpool boss.

Groß has been a brilliant player for Brighton over the years and is into his sixth season with the Seagulls. The midfielder has scored a total of 20 goals and produced 31 assists in 176 games for the South East England side.

Brighton had seen tremendous progress under their former manager Graham Potter and Groß has been integral to everything they have achieved.

The attacking midfielder has scored two goals and provided as many assists in six Premier League games so far this season. Groß admitted that playing Champions League football is his dream but stated he is more than happy at the Amex Stadium.

When asked if he would like to play Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Groß told Sport 1:

“I look from game to game. We are going a good way at Brighton. I’m a normal, down-to-earth guy. And I’m happy where I am now. The Champions League is a dream, but you also have to look at what’s important to you."

Harsee @miasanH I'm very surprised to find out that Pascal Groß has never played for the Germany national team. He's not exactly a world beater, but how has he not even made his debut yet? Unless there's something about his situation I don't know 🤷‍♂️ I'm very surprised to find out that Pascal Groß has never played for the Germany national team. He's not exactly a world beater, but how has he not even made his debut yet? Unless there's something about his situation I don't know 🤷‍♂️

Groß also revealed that he is a huge fan of Klopp but understands that it is unlikely he will get to play under his compatriot. He added:

“Maybe the daily routine at another club is not right and at Brighton, everything is just right for me. I stand for consistency; the club has given me a lot and I want to achieve a lot more."

“I have a lot of respect for Jürgen Klopp. He is a coach that everyone looks up to. What he achieves in his clubs is breathtaking. But I’m realistic about that, too. I don’t think that will happen.”

Pascal Groß is a brilliant player but it is too late for him for a Liverpool move

Groß is a bit of a late bloomer who has worked his way to the top from the lower leagues.

At one point in his career, the midfielder used to play in the German Regionalliga Süd before making a name for himself in Bundesliga 2. He eventually made it to the Bundesliga and then the Premier League where he has done a commendable job.

We Are Brighton @wearebrighton

🥈 Pascal Gross

🥉 Moises Caicedo



The first WAB Brighton Power Rankings of the season are IN, rating all 28 players who pulled on the stripes for more than 5 minutes in August & September



wearebrighton.com/albionfeatures… 🥇 Alexis Mac Allister🥈 Pascal Gross🥉 Moises CaicedoThe first WAB Brighton Power Rankings of the season are IN, rating all 28 players who pulled on the stripes for more than 5 minutes in August & September #BHAFC 🥇 Alexis Mac Allister🥈 Pascal Gross🥉 Moises CaicedoThe first WAB Brighton Power Rankings of the season are IN, rating all 28 players who pulled on the stripes for more than 5 minutes in August & September #BHAFC wearebrighton.com/albionfeatures…

The German is 31 right now and there is little chance that he will get a move to a big club like Liverpool at this stage of his career. His Champions League dreams could very well come true if Brighton manage to break into the top four this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far