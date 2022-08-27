“I don’t think he will be that happy with how he played” - Manchester United legend hits out at Bruno Fernandes despite winning goal against Southampton 

Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United earned a vital 1-0 victory over Southampton at the Saint Mary's Stadium today (August 27). Despite that, the Portuguese's efforts failed to impress former Red Devils midfielder Paul Scholes, who has now criticized Fernandes' overall performance during the game.

Manchester United entered the game determined to build on the momentum they gained from beating Liverpool 2-1 on Monday (August). Southampton put up a great fight on their home turf and ensured they ended the first half on level terms.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Bruno Fernandes' second-half strike gives Manchester United their second consecutive Premier League win FT: Southampton 0-1 Manchester UnitedBruno Fernandes' second-half strike gives Manchester United their second consecutive Premier League win FT: Southampton 0-1 Manchester UnitedBruno Fernandes' second-half strike gives Manchester United their second consecutive Premier League win ✅ https://t.co/RVR68IpF3r

Bruno Fernandes would later prove to be decisive, finding the back of the net shortly after the restart to hand Erik Ten Hag's men another vital three points.

While fans are singing the attacking midfielder's praises, Paul Scholes insists that the Portuguese's overall performance was far from brilliant as he gave the ball away too many times. The Englishman was quoted as saying by the Metro:

"I didn’t think his performance was that great today. I thought he gave the ball away quite a bit. But he worked hard and played his position. He wasn’t brilliant but you can say that about a lot of the team. I don’t think he will be that happy with how he played."

Scholes went on to assess Manchester United's efforts during the game. He noted that while Erik Ten Hag's men did a decent job at the back, their output in attack left a lot to be desired. The Manchester United legend said:

"I don’t think they played great or created many chances but defensively they were good, they were sound. We were a bit worried about [Lisandro] Martinez and [Tyrell] Malacia but they both did okay, Martinez especially looks a very aggressive player which he will need to be."

"Just getting through the game with their poor away record was good. It was important to back up that win over Liverpool and they did that."

What's next for Manchester United in the Premier League?

Another step in the right direction for the Red Devils.

The Red Devils have a run of important fixtures coming their way. They will lock horns with Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Thursday (September 1) before taking on table-toppers Arsenal at the weekend (September 4)

The following league game will see them face Crystal Palace on September 11, which comes in the middle of two vital Europa League clashes with Real Sociedad and Sheriff. It will be interesting to see how United cope with such a difficult run of fixtures.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar