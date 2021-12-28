“I don’t understand what he’s doing” – Frank McAvennie claims Manchester United man is ‘killing his career’ at Old Trafford

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie is worried that one Manchester United player is killing his career by continuing to stay at Old Trafford. McAvennie who played 85 times for the Hammers between 1985–1987 scoring 33 goals, spoke to Football Insider about Jesse Lingard. The pundit said:

“I really don’t get that [Lingard’s decision to stay at the club]. He went to West Ham last year and set the world on fire, he was brilliant. He’s barely played this season and he wants to stay? I just don’t get that. He’s killing his career. Why would you not want to go and join another club and score goals again?"

McAvennie continued:

"You can’t tell me he’s happy being sat on the bench. He can’t be. I’ve said enough about Lingard not going to West Ham but I’m not sure I want him there if this is his attitude. I’m sorry, I just don’t get this at all. He’s not going to play ahead of Ronaldo, is he? It makes no sense to me, I don’t understand what he’s doing.”

Lingard spent part of last season on loan at West Ham. The midfielder's nine goals in 16 appearances helped the Hammers finish sixth in the table, just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

David Moyes expressed an interest in signing Lingard permanently but any hope of a summer deal was scampered by Manchester United's audacious demands for the player. It was later reported that the Hammers were going to consider a January bid to test Manchester United's resolve.

Lingard to stay at Manchester United in January

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will budge on their £25m asking price, with reports claiming that Lingard is keen to stay and fight for his place under Ralf Rangnick.

However, should the Red Devils fail to agree on a winter sale, Lingard is set to walk away for free next summer when his contract expires. Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will also come to the end of their contracts at the end of the season.

Martial's agent recently revealed that his client was leaving Manchester United in January. However, according to Rangnick, there are no clubs that have expressed interest in the French striker yet. Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the Manchester United boss said:

“I told him as long as there is no club showing interest in him [he will stay]. It should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club. As far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and. As long as this is the case, he will stay.”

