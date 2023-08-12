"I don’t understand" - Piers Morgan questions Arsenal star despite 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest 

British TV presenter and avid Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was unimpressed by Kai Havertz's display in his team's 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners recorded an important opening-day win at the Emirates earlier today (12 August), with Havertz playing the full 90 minutes. He cost the Gunners £65 million last month when he arrived from Chelsea.

Havertz flourished in the No. 10 role at Bayer Leverkusen but often found himself playing as a centre-forward at Chelsea. But Mikel Arteta has utilized him in a central midfield role in pre-season.

The Germany international did not have much impact as Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah's first-half goals were enough to see Arsenal over the line. Taiwo Awoniyi's 82nd-minute goal threatened a late comeback but the Gunners held on.

After the game, Morgan lamented the hosts' drop in intensity in the second half and tweeted (h/t @piersmorgan):

"I’ll take the win, but that was a poor 2nd half by Arsenal and I don’t understand why Forest had more desire/intensity than we did as the game went on. Nor do I understand what Havertz gives us."

In the first half, Arteta's side kept 84% of the ball, managing seven shots as compared to the visitors' one. The Tricky Trees kept twice as much possession in the second 45 minutes, managing five shots as compared to Arsenal's 8.

Their xG (0.66) was greater than the Gunners' 0.49 during that time. Havertz, meanwhile, finished the game with no shots and two key passes and failed to complete any dribbles. Playing as a No. 8, he mustered one interception, clearance and tackle each.

Mikel Arteta impressed with Eddie Nketiah as Arsenal record opening-day win against Nottingham Forest

With Gabriel Jesus still recovering from injury, Mikel Arteta started Eddie Nketiah up front against Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old repaid the Spaniard's faith in the 26th minute when he showed impressive close control inside the box and had the finish to match it. After the game, Mikel Arteta said, via Football.London:

"Delighted for him because he is a role model. He was a player who was so disappointed not to play the final in the absence of Gabi. The way he was training this week was ‘gaffer, if you’re not playing me you are blind’. He’s a clear example to everybody."

Nketiah was taken off in the 74th minute, giving way to £27 million January signing Leandro Trossard. The Englishman has been at the Emirates for nine years but has never stamped his authority as a regular starter in the team. 75 of his 133 senior games for the north London club have come off the bench.