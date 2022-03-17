“I don’t understand why Robbo got Man of the Match” – Thiago pokes fun at Robertson during interview after Liverpool's win over Arsenal

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara poked fun at his teammate Andrew Robertson after the Reds' 2-0 win against Arsenal on Wednesday. The Liverpool left-back was named Man of the Match thanks to his incredible showing against the Gunners.

Both Andrew Robertson and Thiago Alcantara impressed against Mikel Arteta's side on Wednesday night as the Reds closed the gap on Manchester City to just one point.

The providers for the two Liverpool goals went on to address the media following the game and Thiago decided to share a laugh with Robertson. Thiago hilariously stated that he did not understand why Robertson was awarded the Man of the Match award.

Thiago told Sky Sports, as quoted by The Sun:

“Yeah, that’s why I don’t understand why Robbo got Man of the Match. I gave two assists and he gave just one, so… No just kidding!”

Andrew Robertson turned provider for the second goal of the night, scored by Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian came on from the bench having missed a few games with injuries.

Meanwhile, it was Thiago's brilliant pass to Diogo Jota that was converted by the Portuguese to give Jurgen Klopp's side a much-needed lead. However, just a few minutes before Jota's opening goal, the Spanish international had a moment of complete madness that could have cost his side.

Squawka Football @Squawka Three teams have had 3+ players with 10+ assists in a PL season:



◉ Liverpool

◎ 95/96 McManaman, Collymore, Barnes

◎ 19/20 TAA, Salah, Robertson

◎ 21/22 TAA, Salah, Robertson



◉ 04/05 Arsenal

◎ Henry, Bergkamp, Reyes



◉ 17/18 Man City

◎ KDB, Sané, Silva, Sterling



Repeat. Three teams have had 3+ players with 10+ assists in a PL season:◉ Liverpool◎ 95/96 McManaman, Collymore, Barnes◎ 19/20 TAA, Salah, Robertson◎ 21/22 TAA, Salah, Robertson◉ 04/05 Arsenal◎ Henry, Bergkamp, Reyes◉ 17/18 Man City◎ KDB, Sané, Silva, SterlingRepeat. https://t.co/jO24pHkCcp

The 30-year-old played a poor backpass to his goalkeeper Alisson Becker to find Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette instead. Alisson, however, once again showed how good he is in one-on-one situations. The goalkeeper somehow prevented Martin Odegaard's strike from going in.

Had it gone in, the result could have been completely different but Thiago's blushes were saved by the Liverpool number one.

Liverpool have a real gem in Andrew Robertson

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane all get their due credit. However, Andy Robertson has gone somewhat under the radar during his time at Anfield.

Since making his move to Merseyside from Hull City side in a deal for around just £8 million, the Scotsman has gone from strength to strength. He has been a key figure in Klopp's Liverpool side.

While his full-back partner Alexander-Arnold has often been hailed as one of the best creators in the world, Robertson can be just as effective.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: Since the start of 2018-19, only Trent Alexander-Arnold [43] has provided more Premier League assists than Andy Robertson. [40]. STAT: Since the start of 2018-19, only Trent Alexander-Arnold [43] has provided more Premier League assists than Andy Robertson. [40]. #awlive [the athletic] 📊 STAT: Since the start of 2018-19, only Trent Alexander-Arnold [43] has provided more Premier League assists than Andy Robertson. [40]. #awlive [the athletic] https://t.co/TaKONqE0Dg

With his assist yesterday, the 28-year-old has now created 10 Premier League goals this season. He is just one behind Alexander-Arnold in the assists chart.

The Scottish skipper needs just five assists to overtake Leighton Baines to become the defender with the highest number of assists in Premier League history. The 28-year-old is also a fantastic defender and completely negated the threat posed by Bukayo Saka last night.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar