“I don’t understand that” – Agbonlahor questions new rule set by Ten Hag at Manchester United

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that it is "strange" that Erik ten Hag has banned his Manchester United players from using private chefs.

According to The Mirror, Ten Hag has laid down five strict instructions for his players to maintain peak physical fitness. They include having their BMI checked monthly and a ban on alcohol in the leadup to match days.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Erik Ten Hag's 5 rules at Man Utd:



You'll be dropped if late for training or you leak any club info

No alcohol on match-weeks

You must eat what the club prepare (personal chefs are banned)

BMI monthly checks

Make your complaint to Ten Hag rather to your agent Erik Ten Hag's 5 rules at Man Utd:You'll be dropped if late for training or you leak any club infoNo alcohol on match-weeksYou must eat what the club prepare (personal chefs are banned)BMI monthly checksMake your complaint to Ten Hag rather to your agent 🚨 Erik Ten Hag's 5 rules at Man Utd:▪️ You'll be dropped if late for training or you leak any club info▪️ No alcohol on match-weeks▪️ You must eat what the club prepare (personal chefs are banned)▪️ BMI monthly checks▪️ Make your complaint to Ten Hag rather to your agent https://t.co/cnM8IiDisl

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor was particularly perturbed by the embargo on private chefs at Manchester United. He proclaimed:

“I think those rules are quite normal, to be honest. Apart from no private chefs, I feel you would want private chefs. You would want the players to be eating right and a private chef makes them eat right. I don’t understand that.

“I don’t think players would take food from the training ground to eat in the evenings. They would want their partners to cook or a private chef to cook. Everyone knows what the right food to eat is. The private chefs are going to make healthier food than you would do. That’s a strange one.

“The alcohol is a bit normal now. A player might have a glass with a meal on the weekend but in mid-week players will not really drink. The leaking to agents is something that has been a problem at Man United. Most of the rules are normal at a club anyway, they are the basics.

“Normally, once a month they would check your body fat. You would get weighed every Monday to make sure it was right. These are things that have been happening for 10 years.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



“Man United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. Ten Hag is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him, I am even more excited for the future”, Eriksen says. Official, confirmed: Christian Eriksen joins Manchester United! Contract valid until June 2025.“Man United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. Ten Hag is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him, I am even more excited for the future”, Eriksen says. Official, confirmed: Christian Eriksen joins Manchester United! Contract valid until June 2025. 🇩🇰🤝 #MUFC“Man United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. Ten Hag is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him, I am even more excited for the future”, Eriksen says. https://t.co/g40SSK2URa

Scott McTominay explains how Erik ten Hag will get Manchester United scoring more goals

The Red Devils have now scored eight goals in Ten Hag's first two pre-season encounters. They thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok, followed by a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory in Melbourne.

United midfielder Scott McTominay has provided an insight into the attacking tactics of the Dutch manager.

The Scotland international told Manchester United's official website:

"It’s cutbacks, it’s getting in the box, all of us, not just myself. I know I can score more goals and it’s all the players. The manager wants more players in the box, which is where you score goals and that’s the most important thing.

"For us, the level of detail which he’s talking about is so easy to understand as well and that’s probably one of the most benefitting things in terms of pre-season, because all of his ideas can come at once and we can take them on board as well."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far