"I don’t understand that" - Peter Schmeichel slams Erik ten Hag for trying to sell Manchester United star in the summer

A puzzled Peter Schmeichel blasted Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for trying to sell Scott McTominay in the summer. The 26-year-old scored a heroic brace in stoppage time against Brentford to secure a thrilling 2-1 win at Old Trafford yesterday (October 7).

The Red Devils appeared to be destined to lose their seventh game in 11 outings after Mathias Jensen gave Brentford the lead in the 26th minute. With the time running out, Ten Hag turned to McTominay from the bench in the 87th minute.

The Scotsman found the back of the net thrice in 10 minutes with his first effort being ruled out by VAR for offside. However, the next two were legal goals, which secured Manchester United all three points, easing the pressure on his manager.

The situation could have been very different had McTominay left Old Trafford this summer. Ten Hag and company reportedly put the midfielder for sale this summer with West Ham United showing interest. However, the Red Devils failed to receive a suitable bid and were forced to keep him.

Peter Schmeichel told Premier League Productions (via METRO):

"He’s got the ability to do that. ‘I don’t understand what coaches are doing. Scott McTominay was up for sale all summer and I don’t understand that.

"He’s a fantastic player, you need utility players. You need players that can play different positions, that can come from the bench and change the course of the game and he’s definitely one of them."

"You bring in players and you sit there with big question marks, why is that player there?" he added.

Scott McTominay has made six appearances so far this season across all competitions, scoring two goals.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praises Scott McTominay after thrilling Brentford win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hailed Scott McTominay after he single-handedly secured all three points for the Red Devils in a 2-1 win against Brentford.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has attracted criticism lately with many fans questioning his ability to play for the club. However, he proved his doubters wrong following his world-class cameo on Saturday.

A relieved Ten Hag said (via METRO):

"You know with Scott you get drive and energy on the pitch. He can make a goal, he can arrive and his willingness is very strong. His feeling for this club is very strong, he plays with all his heart. He will always defend the colours of this club."

McTominay has been at the club since the age of five and has made 215 appearances across all competitions, scoring 21 goals and registering five assists.

Manchester United are now 10th in the league table after eight games with 12 points under their belt.