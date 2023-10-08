"I don’t wanna be negative", "Recipe for disaster" - Liverpool fans see clear mistake Jurgen Klopp has made with starting XI against Brighton

Liverpool fans are fuming after Jurgen Klopp opted to include Harvey Elliot over Ryan Gravenberch in the starting XI to face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Sunday (October 8).

The Reds have made a strong start to their Premier League campaign. They are currently fourth in the standings with 16 points having played seven games and will be looking to bounce back after a controversial 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Liverpool face a dangerous Brighton side that are sixth in the standings with 15 points. The home team have failed to win their last three games across all competitions and will aim to put things right against the Reds.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the starting XI alongside Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson to make up the defense. The midfield consists of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Harvey Elliot. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez complete the starting XI.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota have not been included in the matchday squad due to suspension. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo misses out due to a knee injury.

Liverpool fans are not impressed by Harvey Elliot's inclusion. The 20-year-old has looked solid in midfield this season in his eight appearances. But Ryan Gravenberch is currently in-form, having scored one goal and provided two assists in his last three starts for the Reds.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"I don’t wanna be negative but that midfield balance concerns me massively."

"We are absolutely gagging for Brighton to attack us down the right side going on that team. Elliott providing Trent cover against Mitoma is a recipe for disaster IMO."

Gabby Agbonlahor says Liverpool midfielder is 'rapid'

talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor recently hailed Liverpool summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai, calling him rapid when outlining what he was impressed by.

Szoboszlai joined the Reds this summer from RB Leipzig, donning the iconic No. 8 shirt. Since making his debut, the 22-year-old has quickly become a fan favorite, scoring two goals so far this season.

The Hungary skipper is a complete midfielder who can do it all, both in attack and defense. However, the one aspect Agbonlahor was left stunned by was his pace.

He said (via HITC):

“He is rapid, you know. How quick he was! He is rapid. You don’t want to play against a quick central midfielder, do you?”

Szoboszlai will be aiming to make an impact against Brighton later today.