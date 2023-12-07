“I don’t want to believe this” “Still has a lot to offer” - Fans react as Manchester United reportedly put 3 players up for sale

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Raphael Varane, Casemiro, and Jadon Sancho in January. Erik ten Hag is keen on a squad reshuffle and is willing to let go of the trio he seemingly does not count on anymore.

The fans are not entirely happy with these reports from journalist Miguel Delaney and have taken to X to express their shock. They believe that Varane and Casemiro still have a lot to offer and want them to remain in the squad.

However, many have given up on Sancho as the Englishman has refused to apologise to Ten Hag for his statement in which he claimed that the manager was making him a scapegoat after the Arsenal loss earlier this season.

Manchester United are reportedly still in a tough spot with FFP and will need to raise funds before buying players in January.

Jadon Sancho was urged to apologize to Erik ten Hag by former Manchester United duo

Roy Keane and John O'Shea urged Jadon Sancho to apologise to the Manchester United manager for his statement. However, the Englishman just deleted his post from social media but didn't issue any apology.

Keane was on Sky Sports' Stick To Football podcast when he said:

"Show another side to yourself. If you have got question marks over this player, he is not training properly, but he does turn around and show some sort of humility and goes: 'Yeah, I think I got it wrong.' I do think you can move on very quickly."

He added:

"We have been in dressing rooms where players have made mistakes and they do say sorry and it is forgotten about [like that]. Football dressing rooms are a strange dynamic, if players show that they care and are human, you go: 'That's fine' and move on very, very quickly."

O'Shea was on talkSPORT and said:

“Yeah, obviously look it does [seems like an extreme punishment] but very simply for me, it boils down to an argument between the manager and a player. Ultimately, the manager generally wins and that’s always been the case. If Jadon wants to get back playing football for United as quickly as possible, look maybe he might not mean it but just go and apologise. Then you’re back involved in the squad and back involved with a chance to play. I know it’s not ideal with how public it’s been but it can be resolved very quickly.”

Sancho has been banished from the Manchester United first team and has been forced to train with the U18 squad. Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on the forward, while Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with him.