“I don’t want to jump on that bandwagon because I think their bubble will eventually burst” – Chris Sutton predicts the winner of Arsenal vs Leicester

BBC pundit and former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes Arsenal will pick up a win when they meet Leicester City in the Premier League. The Gunners will host the Foxes at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 13.

Mikel Arteta's side enter this contest on the back of a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace in their opening league fixture at Selhurst Park. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring before a Marc Guehi own-goal in the second half sealed three points on Matchday 1.

Meanwhile, Leicester played out a 2-2 draw against Brentford at the King Power Stadium in their first Premier League fixture of the season. Brendan Rodgers' side took a two-goal lead thanks to Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall. However, Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva helped the Bees complete a second half comeback to end the match on even terms.

Sutton believes there are worries for the Foxes, who are yet to make a signing this summer, and has backed Arsenal to win this match 2-1. He told the BBC:

"All does not seem well at Leicester, who have still not made any signings this summer. They have still got some very good players but I get the sense Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is not entirely happy with the situation and, on the pitch, they blew a two-goal lead against Brentford last week."

The former England forward believes the Gunners are in a much better position than Leicester following an active summer and good results in pre-season. However, he believes the highs won't last forever for Arteta's side and stated:

"In contrast, everything seems rosy at Arsenal at the moment. Their fans are getting very excited about what they could do this season. I don't want to jump on that bandwagon because I think their bubble will eventually burst a little bit, but I like what Gabriel Jesus has brought to their attack and, at home, I think they should edge this one."

Arsenal beat Leicester City both home and away last season

Arsenal picked up a pair of comfortable 2-0 victories over Leicester City in the Premier League last season.

They first met at the King Power Stadium in October last year. Goals within the first 20 minutes from Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith Rowe were enough for the Gunners to secure all three points away from home.

The return fixture at the Emirates required Arsenal to work a little harder. However, an 11th-minute strike from Thomas Partey followed by an Alexandre Lacazette penalty around the hour-mark proved to be sufficient in the end.

