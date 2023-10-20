“I don’t win against anyone” – When Cristiano Ronaldo accused France Football chief of spreading lies after Lionel Messi won Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo once reacted furiously at the Ballon d'Or organizers, France Football, after rival Lionel Messi won the award back in 2021.

The Portuguese icon went on a social media rant after Pascal Ferre claimed that Ronaldo's only ambition was to finish with higher Ballon d'Or awards than Messi. Ferre, the editor-in-chief of the magazine France Football, which presents the coveted individual honor, told the New York Times (via Mirror):

"Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballon d'Or than Messi, and I know that because he has told me."

The ex-Manchester United star didn't take these comments lightly. Soon after the comment, he went on an Instagram rant, saying:

"Pascal Ferre lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or."

He added:

"I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don't win against anyone. The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country."

Currently, the former Juventus star has five Ballon d'Or titles to his name, two fewer than Messi. Ronaldo could fall further behind the Argentine, who is expected to win his eighth trophy on October 30 for having led his national team to the World Cup last year.

During the quadrennial tournament, the 36-year-old Inter Miami forward scored seven goals, including a brace in the final against France.

Fabrizio Romano says seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will not join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League in January

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Lionel Messi will remain focused on Inter Miami amid rumors of a potential return to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Some reports have even linked the former Paris Saint-Germain forward with a loan move to the Saudi Pro League. Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo represents Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he has managed 10 goals and five assists in eight appearances this season.

Despite rumors suggesting that Messi could choose to leave Miami for a short spell, Romano claimed otherwise. These links surfaced soon after the Herons were mathematically out of the race for a spot in the MLS playoffs, leaving them without competitive matches till late February.