“I don’t wish him the best” - Xabi Alonso’s ex-teammate makes feelings clear about him joining Real Madrid as head coach

Javier Mascherano has admitted that he does not wish Xabi Alonso well at Real Madrid. He claimed that the Spaniard is a great coach and a great person, but wanted to keep his club rivalry intact.

Speaking to the media ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, Mascherano stated that he has not spoken to Alonso since the Spaniard was appointed as the manager of Real Madrid. He said that the former midfielder is one of the best he has played with in his career, but did not wish him well for his managerial stint at Santiago Bernabeu. He said via Mirror:

"I haven't spoken to him. He was one of the best players I played with throughout my career. I don't wish him the best because he's at Real Madrid, but I'm sure he'll be a great coach for the club. He did an excellent job at Bayer Leverkusen. He's a great person, and I had the privilege of playing alongside him for three years."

Javier Mascherano and Xabi Alonso played together at Liverpool before becoming rivals in Spain following their moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. The two played 51 matches with the Anfield side but failed to win any trophy in their two seasons together in England.

Javier Mascherano sends message to Real Madrid about new signing

Javier Mascherano has heaped praise on Franco Mastantuono, who has joined Real Madrid. The River Plate star has moved to the Spanish side for a reported €45 million fee, turning down interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United and Arsenal.

Mascherano has worked with Mastantuono with the Argentina U20 before taking up the Inter Miami job and claimed that the youngster was a rare talent. He said that it was not a surprise when Real Madrid and Barcelona were interested in him, and said (via the aforementioned source):

"I had the opportunity to coach him with the Argentina U-20 national team. He's a player with many qualities, and it's rare that, at such a young age, someone possesses the maturity and mentality he demonstrates. He comes from one of the biggest clubs in the Americas, River Plate, but when Real Madrid or FC Barcelona show interest, it's very difficult to turn down an offer like that. I wish him the best in this new phase."

Franco Mastantuono will move to Spain in August when he turns 18. The Argentine teenager is their third signing of the summer after Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

