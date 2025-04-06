"I don’t worry about that" - Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah's recent lack of goals after Liverpool's loss to Fulham

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has downplayed concerns about Mohamed Salah’s recent lack of goals, insisting that the Egyptian superstar will return to his prolific best.

Ad

Salah’s goal drought has now extended to five matches across all competitions following Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (April 6). The 32-year-old last scored for the Reds on March 8, a Premier League match against Southampton, which they won 3-1.

Since Liverpool exited the Champions League, they have struggled to keep up with their impressive form, winning just one of their last three matches. While Mohamed Salah played the entirety of the match against the Cottagers, he failed to offer any significant impact upfront as his side suffered their second Premier League defeat of the 2024-25 campaign.

Ad

Trending

In the post-match press conference, Slot defended Salah amid his goal drought, urging him to see the concerns about his lack of goals of late as a compliment. The Liverpool boss told BBC:

“Maybe he should see it as a compliment [that people are talking about it] because his numbers were not normal [when he was scoring]. The good thing about Mo is he knows what kind of player he is. Mo will show up again, I don’t worry about that.”

Ad

While Mohamed Salah has failed to score in his last two Premier League games, he still leads the way in the goal-scoring and assists charts – 27 goals and 17 assists.

How Mohamed Salah fared in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Fulham

Mohamed Salah had an evening to forget as his Liverpool side fell to a shocking 3-2 defeat at Craven Cottage. The player was deployed in his usual position on the right wing but was missing for the majority of the game.

Ad

While the Reds were 3-1 down, it looked as though Salah would reduce the deficit with his in-swinging crosses, but he ended up squandering a big chance with 25 minutes to play.

Simply put, Mohamed Salah had a quite underwhelming performance against Fulham. He had 49 touches and had zero shots on target throughout the game. He missed one big chance, failed to complete the two dribbles he attempted, won only one out of all eight duels contested, lost possession 19 times, and was caught offside on one occasion. As per Sofascore, he received a rating of 6.2.

With seven more games to go, Salah could still break the record for the most goal involvements in a Premier League season. The Egyptian has contributed 44 goals in the PL this season and is four goal contributions away from achieving the feat. The record is jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, who both have 47 goal contributions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More