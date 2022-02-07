“I would have done exactly the same" - Wayne Rooney on infamous 2006 World Cup incident with Cristiano Ronaldo, claims there was 'never any issue'

Wayne Rooney has revealed the discussion he had with then Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter got him sent off in the 2006 World Cup. The Englishman even claimed that he would have done the same thing as Ronaldo to help his side get over the line.

Wayne Rooney was given marching orders in the 61st minute of the encounter after he stamped on Ricardo Carvalho. Ronaldo's reaction to his United teammate's foul worked as a catalyst, prompting the referee to brandish the red card immediately.

Rooney said:

“After I was sent off in the World Cup quarter-final against Portugal and we lost on penalties, I got Ronaldo out into the tunnel. I said: 'Listen, you're going to get a lot of stick from the press, I'm going to get a lot of stick from the press, my focus now is on Man United."

He added:

“There is no issue with me whatsoever, I would have done exactly the same trying to get England a win against Portugal and this is a big year for us and we have every chance of winning the league."

He told Daily Mail:

“My attention, once we were out, completely flipped back to Manchester United. There was never any issue. I actually tried to get him booked in the first half for diving. I'm playing for England, he's playing for Portugal, do whatever you can to win."

He also said:

“Honestly, I still don't know whether I stamped on Carvalho on purpose or not. Still. I must have just had a blank."

England went on to lose the encounter on penalties after the game finished goalless, with Ronaldo scoring the winning spot-kick.

When Sir Alex Ferguson left Wayne Rooney fuming

Manchester United Training

Wayne Rooney, the all-time most prolific Manchester United goal-scorer, recently revealed an incident when Sir Alex Ferguson left him fuming.

The former United manager had not released Rooney from the matchday squad following the birth of his first son Kai in 2009, only to bench him for the encounter.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Wayne Rooney wrote:

"I remember when Kai was born, just thinking 'How am I meant to be responsible?' After he was born, Alex Ferguson asked me to go home and leave Coleen in hospital because we were playing CSKA Moscow in the Champions League the next day. I told him I hadn’t slept for two days but he said: 'Go home, you’re playing'."

He further added:

"I got to the stadium and he put me on the bench — and rested Berbatov from the squad. I was fuming. He gave me a day off after that."

