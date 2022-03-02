"I have no doubt about that" - Jamie Carragher makes major prediction about Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard's managerial career

Jamie Carragher has backed Steven Gerrard to become Liverpool's manager in the future. The Reds legend claims his former teammate has what it takes to become a successful manager at Anfield or any other elite club.

Gerrard was handed the Rangers job after a short stint with Liverpool U18. The Englishman went on to win the Scottish Premiership in the 2020/21 season without losing a single game. However, months later he jumped on the chance to join Aston Villa, who had sacked Dean Smith.

While speaking on Optus Sport, Carragher backed Steven Gerrard and claimed that the Liverpool legend was bound to become a top manager. He said:

"I think he'll do a really good job because he's been a great player and he's got a great aura about him, but you still then need to do the job. I think he's got the ability to do the job, certainly in his early days in a managerial sense, he has done that when you look at the job he did at Rangers, I think the players he's attracted already to Aston Villa bodes well for the future and I think he'll wanna manage one of the elite clubs and the obvious one is Liverpool. I see him one day managing his country and Liverpool, I have no doubt about that."

Jamie Carragher on Steven Gerrard taking the Liverpool job next

When Steven Gerrard was appointed as the new Aston Villa manager, Carragher claimed it was a big step for his former teammate but a deserved one.

"To get a job as big as Villa is fantastic for Stevie, it gives him a big opportunity to push for European places. I think it's a great job for Steven [Gerrard]."

However, when asked if it was just a stepping stone to becoming the Liverpool manager next, he added that it was not the right time to speak about it as it was disrespectful to Villa.

"No and I think it's disrespectful to Stevie and I think it's disrespectful to Aston Villa that this comes up. I can assure you Aston Villa is not a stepping stone club for anyone. They've won the European Cup, they're the biggest club in the Midlands and one of the biggest clubs in the UK."

Gerrard has done well at Villa Park so far and pulled them out of the relegation battle this season.

