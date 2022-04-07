“I have no doubt that he will be in the Premier League” – Paul Robinson makes bold claim about 22-year-old linked with Manchester United and Liverpool

2008 English League Cup winner Paul Robinson believes Darwin Nunez will join a Premier League club soon amid rumors linking him with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Nunez has been absolutely brilliant for Portuguese outfit SL Benfica this season. His goals have helped his side sit third in the Primeira Liga and qualify for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Uruguayan scored in the first leg of the last-eight clash in the latter competition against Liverpool. But he still saw his team fall to a 3-1 home defeat.

As per Football Insider, Nunez is being closely monitored by the Reds. He has also drawn interest from Manchester United, according to reports from the Express.

Robinson, who was part of the last Tottenham Hotspur team to win a major trophy, was impressed with Nunez's display against Liverpool. He told Football Insider:

“I was impressed with him against Liverpool. He’s been brilliant all season. He’s one of Europe’s top young strikers.”

The Englishman went on to add:

“I have no doubt that he will be in the Premier League soon. I think he’d develop into an even better player if he came to the Premier League.”

Robinson did point out that the 22-year-old has a tendency to hit the turf easily but believes he will outgrow it in due course. He said:

“He does go over a bit easily and is a bit theatrical but that will come out of his game when he gets older and more mature. If he goes into a dressing room full of characters, under a different manager that would come out of his game.”

Liverpool and Manchester United target Darwin Nunez has enjoyed a prolific season

Nunez has been one of the most prolific forwards this season across Europe. He has 28 goals in 35 matches across all competitions for Benfica, including five in the Champions League, all against top opponents. He has netted against Barcelona (two), AFC Ajax, Bayern Munich and now Liverpool this term.

Impressive CV that Darwin Núñez has now scored five goals in the Champions League this season:vs. Barcelonavs. Bayernvs. Ajaxvs. LiverpoolImpressive CV that Darwin Núñez has now scored five goals in the Champions League this season:⚽️⚽️ vs. Barcelona⚽️ vs. Bayern⚽️ vs. Ajax⚽️ vs. LiverpoolImpressive CV that 👏👏 https://t.co/50aWz6gV3p

His record proves his effectiveness in front of goal while also showing that he can deliver on the biggest stage. Nunez looks like a worthy candidate to lead the line for most sides across Europe. He certainly deserves the interest he has received from the likes of Manchester United.

However, it is worth noting that the Uruguayan's current contract runs until the end of the 2024-25 season. It could consequently take a mammoth fee to get him out of Benfica this summer.

