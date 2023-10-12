"I had no doubts at all" - Former Liverpool target claims it was an easy decision to join Manchester United

Liverpool's summer midfield target Sofyan Amrabat has claimed that he had no doubts about joining Manchester United.

The Red Devils had a long-standing interest in the Moroccan midfielder since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They left it late to sign him, finalizing a €10 million loan move on deadline day from Fiorentina.

Manchester United's delay in acquiring Amrabat gave Liverpool the chance to swoop in and snatch the 27-year-old midfielder from under their noses. They were, after all, desperately on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia's signatures.

According to a report from GOAL last month, the Reds were keen to sign Amrabat but ended up signing Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich before the September 1 deadline. For the Moroccan, the choice was apparently always clear.

Speaking in a recent interview, the defensive midfielder said, via Fabrizio Romano on X:

"It was an easy decision to join Man United, I had no doubts at all. I knew for a long time that United were interested. For me, it was clear that the only place I wanted to play was here. I had to be very patient."

Amrabat has, so far, appeared in five games across competitions for his new side. Erik ten Hag's team have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for €25 million.

Manchester United and Liverpool interested in young Benfica midfielder - reports

SL Benfica have long been a club cultivating young talents that European superclubs buy for a fortune.

Fiorentino Luis seems to be the next big thing coming out of the Estadio da Luz. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, both Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping an eye on the 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder.

Bailey said on the Talking Transfers podcast (h/t CaughtOffside):

"A lot of people like Florentino Luis, [Joao] Neves’ midfield partner at Benfica. Liverpool like him a lot and Manchester United have had a look as well..."

Luis plays as a No. 6 and could be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's team who saw Fabinho leave for Al-Ittihad this summer. Manchester United, at least for now, have Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay, and Casemiro as their options in defensive midfield.

Luis has been at Benfica since 2010, making 93 senior appearances for the club across competitions. His current contract expires in the summer of 2027.