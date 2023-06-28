“I have no doubts” – Diego Maradona’s former agent explains how he would have celebrated World Cup win with Lionel Messi if he was alive

Diego Maradona's former agent Guillermo Coppola said that the late football legend would have hugged and then cried with Lionel Messi to celebrate Argentina's FIFA World Cup win.

Speaking to Ole, Coppola claimed that his former client would have been uncontrollable after the final in Qatar. He added that Maradona would have carried Messi on his shoulders and cried with him.

"He [Maradona] would have hugged him, cried with him, lifted and carried him. I have no doubts. If his body had allowed him, he would carry him on his shoulders... I have that image, sure, he would carry him on his shoulders."

Diego Maradona helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in 1986, but could not watch his side lift the trophy as a fan in his life. He passed away in 2020 - two years before his country won the tournament again.

Lionel Messi paid tribute to Diego Maradona after the FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi took time to post an emotional message on Instagram after winning the FIFA World Cup in December. He thanked the fans and his teammates, but wrote a paragraph just for Diego Maradona.

Taking to his social media account, he claimed that the legendary footballer was encouraging them from heaven and wrote:

"From Grandoli to the Qatar World Cup took almost 30 years. It was close to three decades when the ball gave me many joys and also some sorrows. I always had a dream of being a World Champion, and I didn't want to stop trying, even knowing that maybe I would never give up."

He added:

"It's also from Diego, who encouraged us from heaven. And of all those who spent the time always benching the National Team without looking so much at the result but the desire we always put into it, also when things didn't go as we wanted."

Messi continued:

"And of course, it's from all this beautiful group that was formed and of the technical team and all the people of the national team who, being anonymous, work day and night to make it easier for us. Many times failure is part of the journey and learning and without the disappointments it is impossible for success to come."

Lionel Messi finished the World Cup with seven goals in the tournament and won the Golden Ball after leading his country to glory. He also had the highest shots, assists, and shots from outside the box at the tournament in Qatar.

