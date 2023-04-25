"I had my doubts" - Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic lauds Red Devils star for his 'warrior' mentality 

Manchester United icon Nemanja Vidic has lavished praise on Lisandro Martinez after having doubts over his size.

Martinez, 25, arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax last summer for £47 million and has been one of the signings of the season. The Argentine defender has featured 45 times across competitions, scoring one goal and helping his side keep 20 clean sheets.

Vidic earned a reputation for his no-nonsense approach during his eight seasons with Manchester United. He holds Martinez in a similar regard but admitted he had reservations due to his 5"9 frame. He said (via UtdPlug):

"I like him. He likes to defend. I had my doubts because of his size, but he's good in the air. He knows how to position his body. He's a good personality for the dressing room . He's got the right mentality. He's a warrior."

Martinez headed into the season with many doubting his credentials to become a top Premier League defender. His small frame was viewed as a problem but he has more than proven his doubters wrong.

The Argentine was nicknamed 'the Butcher' during his time at Ajax and he has taken that mantra with him to Manchester United. The defender flies into tackles and is also accomplished on the ball.

Martinez is ruled out for the rest of the Red Devils' season due to a metatarsal fracture. His absence comes as a blow for Erik ten Hag's side and Vidic alluded to this, adding:

"He likes to defend. You need that kind of player on the pitch. Unfortunately, he's injured right now, but he's a very good signing for us. He's done very well."

Manchester United's Antony reminds Gordon Strachan of Cristiano Ronaldo

Strachan compares Antony to Ronaldo.

Manchester United legend Gordon Strachan has explained why Red Devils winger Antony reminds him of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Scot claims that the Brazilian thinks he's as good as the iconic forward when he's not. He told casinosite.nl:

“He kind of reminds me of Ronaldo, although it’s never nice to throw another name in the mix. He seems to think he is, but I don’t think he’s anywhere near as good as Ronaldo. There's too much work on the ball.

Strachan explained how he felt Antony's trickery was not benefitting his side. He also doesn't think the Brazilian can get anywhere near to Ronaldo's level:

"I don’t think Antony can get anywhere near where Ronaldo reached but I think he’s got to ask himself; ‘am I doing this for myself or am I doing it for the team?"

Antony joined the Red Devils from Ajax last summer for £85.5 million. He has featured 36 times, scoring eight goals and providing two assists. Strachan continued by touching on the Brazilian's recent impressive form:

"The last couple of weeks we’ve seen magical things from him [Antony] but sometimes when life’s not great you have to be a good teammate first.”

Antony does have a long way in reaching Ronaldo's incredible record for United. He bagged 145 goals and 64 assists over the course of two spells with the club.

