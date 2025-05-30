"I had doubts about whether I could get back on my feet" - Ferran Torres shares his worst moment at Barcelona

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has opened up about his toughest moment at the club. He also admitted that he drew strength from that time, which has seen him improve over the last couple of years.

The Spanish forward joined Blaugrana in the winter window of 2022. In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Torres admitted he initially struggled with the pressure at the club, but ultimately found motivation in it, saying:

“Pressure makes you grow, Having people pay attention to you motivates you. It’s impossible to please everyone, so I play it down when they think I’m a disruptor.

“My worst moment was two years ago when I had a bad season with Barça, I had doubts about whether I could get back on my feet and be important. But I’ve managed it; I’ve come back stronger. From that came a better Ferran, with that better mentality, and who still has a lot of room for improvement. The best Ferran is yet to come.”

The Spaniard concluded:

“It’s the constant desire to improve, to never give up. It’s the ambition to overcome and reach the top. I make mistakes every day. That’s the basis of success: trial and error.”

Ferran Torres has played 158 games for Barcelona, scoring 44 and providing 20 assists since arriving for a reported €55 million fee from Manchester City. He is contracted to Blaugrana until the summer of 2027 and has already helped the club to two LaLiga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, and two Copa del Rey trophies.

Andres Iniesta pleased with Barcelona star after impressive season

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has hailed Lamine Yamal for his impact on the team after his phenomenal season helped Blaugrana to a domestic treble. The 17-year-old recently extended his deal with the Catalan club until the summer of 2031, tying him to his boyhood club for at least six more seasons.

In a recent discussion with the press, the legendary midfielder said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It’s fantastic news for Barça fans that he can be there. I hope he can maintain that level and continue to improve year after year because he truly is a unique talent. I hope he can bring Barça a lot of joy, It’s been a fantastic season, winning those two titles, reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League and on the verge of reaching the final.

“And above all, the feeling that the team transmits, that it’s a young team with a lot of experience at the same time. If they continue on this path, I think they’ll be very close to winning titles every year.”

Lamine Yamal helped Barcelona to a domestic treble and four wins over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the recently concluded season. He scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists in 55 games across competitions at the club. The 17-year-old’s exploits have seen him heavily tipped for the Ballon d’Or award.

