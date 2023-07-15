“I dream of passing the ball to Lionel Messi” – Bollywood superstar opens up on desire to play with Argentina superstar

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has expressed his aspiration to share the football field with the legendary Argentine icon Lionel Messi. The revered actor, a co-owner of ISL side Mumbai City FC, has never been shy about sharing his passion for football, a flame ignited during his early years.

Kapoor recently took the wraps off Mumbai City FC's stylish home kit for the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season. During the event, he reflected on his admiration for players like Lionel Messi and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. He confessed (via ANI News):

“Every night before I sleep, I imagine myself on a football field. I don't imagine myself on a movie set or being an actor or a star, I only imagine myself being a football player wearing No 8 jersey."

"I dream of passing the ball to Messi and Iniesta. Sometimes I dream of playing for Mumbai City FC and sometimes for the All-Stars Club.”

Kapoor, routinely spotted engaging in friendly games on Mumbai's local pitches, firmly believes there remains a gargantuan task ahead for football in the city. The Bollywood superstar also acknowledged the uphill battle that Indian football has to surmount:

"It's been 10 years in the ISL, but there's so much to do at the grassroots level. Till we don't have our own home-grown superstars playing the ISL, I don't think we are going to stop. There is a long way to go. I can't say we've been extremely successful, for years we've had successes."

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most vocal Lionel Messi fans and he was fortunate enough to meet the Argentine in 2011 in Barcelona.

Lionel Messi spotted heading into Inter Miami for training

The illustrious new signing for Inter Miami has been seen steering into the club for his debut training session, igniting an already palpable buzz in the city. Fresh from a family vacation, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion has wasted no time making an impression on the city.

Lionel Messi has been seen in supermarket sightings, and now, he has entered the training grounds for the first time. According to GOAL, as Messi drove into the club, he acknowledged the waiting supporters with a wave.

The thrill sparked by Lionel Messi's arrival is expected to surge in the coming days. Notably, the Argentine legend isn't slated to be the only new face at Inter Miami. Whispers of former Barcelona comrades Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba soon joining Messi in Miami have added to the escalating excitement surrounding the club.

A grand unveiling ceremony for Lionel Messi is on the calendar for July 16, and expectations are running high for what promises to be a major spectacle. The World Cup laureate is then anticipated to lace up for his first game with Inter Miami on July 21, squaring off against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.