"I wasn't drugged or tied up" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes interesting claim on managing Germany

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp gave a defiant statement when asked about managing the Germany national team.

The DFB decided to sack former Germany manager Hansi Flick on September 10 after they lost a 4-1 friendly against Japan. This concluded the latter's two-year managerial tenure for his country, in which he had the second-worst point rate of just 1.72 in Germany's history.

Rumors began circulating that the German Football Association were eager to appoint Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as their next manager ahead of the 2024 UEFA Euros. Many thought that the 56-year-old would be able to manage a dual role as well.

However, Klopp put these rumors to rest by recently saying (via RTL):

"I have a loyalty to Liverpool. My heart is here in Liverpool. You can’t just cut out the eight years. I signed a contract here and, as far as I can remember, I wasn’t drugged or tied up and had to sign with my mouth. That was a free decision."

The German tactician joined the Reds in October 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers. He immediately won over the fans by implementing his gegenpressing philosophy in the squad, with the end result being free-flowing, attack-minded football.

Over the years, Klopp has won seven major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League, establishing himself as a club legend. He also has a win percentage of 60.3%, having won 264 out of his 438 games in charge.

Klopp is currently contracted with the Reds until the summer of 2026 and is unlikely to leave before that.

Dominik Szoboszlai named August Player of the Month for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai was recently voted Liverpool's Standard Chartered Men's Player of the Month for the month of August.

The Hungary skipper has made a brilliant start to his Anfield tenure since joining from RB Leipzig for a transfer fee of £60 million this summer. The Reds No. 8 has scored one goal in five appearances this season and has offered Klopp's side high work-rate, creativity, and physicality in midfield.

Szoboszlai finished first in a fan poll, ahead of Alisson Becker and Darwin Nunez, who finished second and third respectively.

The 22-year-old gave his verdict on winning the award (via Liverpool's official website):

"It's a really good feeling. Thanks to all of those who voted for me. I'm just doing my thing, helping the team and happy that I can do my best. It [the start] was also for me a surprise but thanks to the guys and thanks to the manager. It's easier that way if I have somebody who is helping me. But as I said, I'm trying to do my best, helping the team and the team is in front of everything."

The Reds will be back in action against LASK in the Europa League on Thursday, September 21.