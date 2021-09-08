"I have a duty to help the club" - Ronald Koeman opens up on his Barcelona future

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has finally opened up on his future at the club, saying he would love to continue managing at the Nou Camp for many years to come.

Speaking to Spanish outlets Sport and Mundo Deportivo (via MARCA), Ronald Koeman said he is excited to carry on as Barcelona manager despite the difficult moments he has faced at the club since his appointment. Koeman said:

"I'm open to a renewal, I'm very excited to continue as Barcelona coach for many years. Despite the difficult moments in the club today, I think that thanks to the decisions made, coaching and the technical staff as well as the young players, I hope I can continue to coach here for three, four or five years."

Ronald Koeman has also stated that it is his duty to help the club where is enjoyed so much success as a player.

Koeman added:

"Above all, I consider myself a club man, I have always believed that I have a duty to help the club where I am, looking for formulas to improve the team without compromising the good of the club."

Ronald Koeman has entered the final year of his Barcelona contract. It is rumored Barcelona president Joan Laporta is expected to keep Ronald Koeman in charge and help the club in its rebuilding phase after the Catalan giants were forced to offload Lionel Messi due to financial concerns.

Ronald Koeman also talks about his relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Ronald Koeman has heaped praise on Barcelona president Joan Laporta for guiding the club through one of its toughest periods. The Dutch manager has also stated that the pair have a good relationship and are working towards having a great future together.

Koeman added:

"There have been two difficult moments, the one at the end of last season and the one last week.

"Once again, the president did well last night and has made things very clear, I liked it because you always have to leave things in the past. Moving forward, we have a good relationship, we speak about things and we are moving forward and this club has a great future."

Despite losing Messi and Antoine Griezmann due to financial difficulties, Barcelona have still made a decent start to their La Liga campaign. The Catalan giants have secured seven points from their opening three games with new signing Memphis Depay already settling in nicely.

