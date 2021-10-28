"I was embarrassed" - Marcus Rashford posts late apology for Manchester United's humiliating defeat against Liverpool

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to apologize for their 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool last weekend.

Marcus Rashford has stated that he is utterly embarrassed by the result on Sunday, adding that Manchester United fans don't deserve such a performance from their players.

The 23-year-old forward has promised that players will work hard to fix the situation and redeem themselves.

"I can’t lie you haven’t heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn’t really know what to say after Sunday. I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn’t deserve that. We’re working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves," Rashford posted on Twitter.

Here's the England international's tweet:

Manchester United suffered their lowest point of the season against Liverpool. The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against their fierce rivals in their own backyard.

Losing against Liverpool meant that Manchester United are now on a four-game winless run in the Premier League, which includes three defeats. This barren run has put massive pressure on the shoulders of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are currently seventh in the standings, eight points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Marcus Rashford is finally back in action for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has finally returned to first-team action for Manchester United following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The England international was recovering from a shoulder injury and did not feature for the Red Devils during the opening stages of the new season.

Marcus Rashford has missed a total of seven Premier League matches and three Champions League games this season. The 23-year-old forward returned to action against Leicester City earlier this month. Rashford did manage to get to the score sheet against the Foxes but Manchester United suffered a 4-2 defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Marcus Rashford then went on to score in their 3-2 comeback win over Atalanta in the Champions League.

Despite scoring two goals from three appearances this season for Manchester United, Rashford is yet to complete full 90 minutes which could mean that the 23-year-old forward is still not fully fit from his recent shoulder injury.

Marcus Rashford's return is a huge boost for Manchester United as they look to regain their form in the Premier League. He is seen as a vital member of United's attack alongside Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

