“I was embarrassed to say I wanted to come back” - When Lionel Messi made confession about his international retirement in 2016

Lionel Messi once confessed that he was embarrassed to return to the Argentina national team after temporarily taking international retirement in 2016. The Argentine superstar admitted that his decision was a hasty one taken after Argentina's 4-2 loss on penalties to Chile in the 2016 Copa America final.

After a 0-0 draw, Lionel Messi lost his third consecutive final with Argentina against Chile in 2016. The former Barcelona superstar also notably missed from the penalty spot during the shootout. With this match, Messi lost three Copa America finals (2007, 2015, and 2016) and the 2014 FIFA World Cup final against Germany.

Messi's constant disappointments with the national team led him to declare international retirement shortly after his loss in the 2016 Copa final. However, the Argentine superstar later changed his mind and returned to the national team. In a 2017 interview with DIRECTV Sports, Messi spoke about his return to the Albiceleste squad. He said (via Hindustan Times):

Trending

“It [international retirement] was a decision I made in the heat of the moment, but I was embarrassed to say I wanted to come back. El Paton [Edgardo Bauza] and my teammates made everything easier for me to return."

"I take advantage of every moment, both on and off the pitch. I am experiencing this moment with the national team in a different way. I am more relaxed today. When they criticize me, I experience it differently.”

After the loss in the 2016 Copa, Argentina head coach Gerardo Martino was replaced by Edgardo Bauza. The new coach played a vital role in convincing the ex-Barcelona megastar to return to the national team.

Lionel Messi finally tasted international success after he led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America title. In poetic fashion, the legendary forward went on to win three consecutive finals with his country in the 2021 Copa, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America.

"He wasn’t to blame for the defeat" - When Diego Maradona questioned Lionel Messi's decision to take international retirement

L to R: Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi- Source: Getty

In an interview with Radio Station La Red in 2016, late Argentine legend Diego Maradona questioned Lionel Messi's decision to declare international retirement. He said (via Hindustan Times):

“I don’t know whether this was staged to make us understand that he’d lost three finals, but we never lost by big margins. He got annoyed for nothing. He wasn’t to blame for the defeat, others were. So why did he announce his retirement? He spoke too quickly, made everyone hold their breath (on a potential return).”

In the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, Messi's Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany after Mario Gotze scored during extra time. In the 2015 Copa America final, La Albiceleste lost 4-1 on penalties to Chile after a 0-0 draw.

Despite the difficult times, Lionel Messi has had an exceptional legacy with the national team. The Inter Miami ace has contributed 112 goals and 61 assists in 191 appearances across competitions for Argentina. He is also their all-time highest goalscorer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback