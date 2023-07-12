"I enjoy and appreciate everything more" - Lionel Messi makes huge retirement claim ahead of Inter Miami unveiling

Lionel Messi has admitted that he is into the final years of his career and that he enjoys all of his experiences a little more now.

Messi's comments come just days before his rumored unveiling at Inter Miami CF, who he joined earlier this month after the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. The Major League Soccer (MLS) side teased the same via a cryptic Twitter post on Monday, July 11.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF



Major unveiling event set for this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM at



Make sure to stay tuned to our social channels for details… Save The DateMajor unveiling event set for this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM at @DRVPNKStadium ! Tickets will be FREE for Season Ticket Members, while limited tickets may become available for purchase at a later date.Make sure to stay tuned to our social channels for details… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Save The Date 📅⚽Major unveiling event set for this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM at @DRVPNKStadium! Tickets will be FREE for Season Ticket Members, while limited tickets may become available for purchase at a later date.Make sure to stay tuned to our social channels for details… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lC5bm9OrfK

Spanish publication MARCA had reported the same last week. The report added that another of Inter's summer signings, Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, will also be unveiled on the same day (July 16).

In a recent interview with Television Publica, Messi spoke about his joy for being able to continue playing and winning titles. He said (as quoted by @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter):

“Now I enjoy and appreciate everything more because I realize that these are the last years and when I retire I will appreciate everything more.”

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi: “Now I enjoy and appreciate everything more because I realize that these are the last years and when I retire I will appreciate everything more.” @TV_Publica Leo Messi: “Now I enjoy and appreciate everything more because I realize that these are the last years and when I retire I will appreciate everything more.” @TV_Publica ❤️ https://t.co/dImtEDZt5d

La Pulga had acknowledged the same while speaking to Adidas Football on the six-month anniversary of his Argentina team winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said (as quoted by the Indian Express):

“Now almost at the end of my career to finish in this way as a champion of everything is something I’m enjoying immensely.

“I learned it’s not only about winning, but the journey itself also teaches valuable life lessons and I believe that desire to achieve, the willingness to try, especially when things may or may not work out is crucial. Never give up on your dreams.”

Lionel Messi was notably his country's standout player at the 2022 World Cup, recording seven goals and three assists in seven matches. The Argentina skipper won the Golden Ball at the tournament, while also finishing second in the race for the Golden Boot.

Lionel Messi faces an uphill task at struggling Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's presentation on Saturday, July 16, is bound to massively lift the mood at the DRV PNK Stadium. However, Inter Miami CF's fans will know that the Argentine superstar has a massive task on his hands to move them up the table.

Miami are currently last in the MLS' Eastern Conference, eight points outside the play-off spots. The Herons are winless in their last 10 league games, though they have made the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

On the day of Messi's unveiling, they will take on St. Louis City SC. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be expected to make his debut for Miami on August 21 against Charlotte FC.

Poll : 0 votes