“I enjoyed it, but at some point you want to compete more” - Facundo Pellistri opens up on decision to leave Manchester United

Former Manchester United forward Facundo Pellistri has discussed his exit from the club this summer after joining Greek side Panathinaikos in a deal reportedly worth £6.8m (including add-ons). The Uruguayan forward was signed in 2021 from Penarol for €8.65 million, but never managed to secure a spot in the side's starting XI.

Speaking to the Greek club's official website after he completed the move, the 22-year-old said (via United in Focus):

“It was amazing. I spent four years at Manchester United. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world. I improved a lot as a footballer and as a person. I have very good friends there. I have very good memories. Now, I will try to take advantage of all this experience I gained."

Trending

“As I said, Manchester are one of the top teams in the world. If you look at the squad, you will see the best footballers. The competition is great and sometimes you will get a chance to compete, sometimes not. As a team, it is so big, with so many footballers in all positions. Sometimes, it is not so easy to find playing time.”

Pellistri added:

“I played at United and I enjoyed it, but at some point you want to compete more. At United, you’re not guaranteed playing time so at some point you want to look at other prospects. That’s why everything happened and I’m really happy to be here.”

Facundo Pellistri will be keen to get regular playing time and prove his worth in Greece. He will be managed by compatriot Diego Alonso, who he worked with for the Uruguay national team.

Facundo Pellistri opens up on how Panathinaikos pursued him before Manchester United exit

In the aforementioned interview, Pellistri said that Panathinaikos pursued him incessantly to secure his signature from Manchester United.

Speaking on the official Panathinaikos website, the Uruguayan forward said:

“When a club like Panathinaikos approaches a footballer and makes a persistent effort to sign him by showing him how much they want him, then for the footballer it is a very proud moment.”

The 22-year-old also talked about the importance of his former Uruguay manager Diego Alonso in convincing him. He added:

“Yes, of course Diego’s presence was very important, because I know him from the Uruguayan national team. We shared very nice moments. He called me almost every day when I was at Manchester United, to explain to me about the club, the plan, what he wanted to do. I really liked the idea. All this together led me to come here.”

“(Alonso) he told me how big a club Panathinaikos is. He told to me how much the team will try to achieve this year and that, in a footballer’s mind, is very important. Of course they are one of the top teams in Greece. For me, it’s a new adventure, a new chapter and I can’t wait to do well and leave the fans satisfied, which is the main reason we play football.”

Facundo Pellistri will be keen to secure more playing time with his new club in the years to come and add to the English League Cup winner's medal he claimed with the Red Devils in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback