"I am in the Europa League and when I get there it will be to win" - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes opens up on missing out on Champions League football next season 

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has revealed he wants to win the Europa League after missing out on Champions League football. The Red Devils had a poor end to their 2021-22 campaign and subsequently finished sixth in the league table.

United were able to pick up just one win from their last five league games and finished a whopping 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 Season over and none of our goals was accomplished. I know that individually and collectively it was not at the level that we should be. Season over and none of our goals was accomplished. I know that individually and collectively it was not at the level that we should be. https://t.co/bbVPaC8eV9

Champions League success has been elusive for the Red Devils, with their last title coming way back in 2008. Since then, they have been in two Europa League finals, winning one of them in 2017.

Bruno Fernandes explained that now that he will be playing in the Europa League, his goal is to win the competition after failing short in 2021.

The 27-year-old said:

"Disappointment about not being in the Champions League next season? Disappointment was if I couldn't play football. Obviously, everyone wants to play in the Champions League.

"I'm in the Europa League and when I get there it will be to win. I've already lost one final and now I want to win it."

Manchester United should take the Europa League seriously next season

It’s been five seasons since Manchester United won silverware. That's a long time for a club its stature to go trophyless.

A win in the 2020-21 Europa League final could have given the squad a much-needed shot in the arm. Instead, the team fell apart after the first sign of trouble under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2021-22 season.

It’s clear that Manchester United are still some way behind the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. However, winning the Europa League as well as a deep run in the cup competitions could instil a winning mentality.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 Thank you for your unconditional support through good days and bad days. Thank you for your unconditional support through good days and bad days. https://t.co/vSx07J4D7j

Erik ten Hag has a bigger summer ahead as it's clear the squad needs to be reinforced. If the Dutchman can get the players aligned to his system quickly, then Manchester United could become competitive in at least the cup competitions.

The Europa League group stages could serve as the ideal ground for Ten Hag to experiment with his tactics and players as the quality of teams isn't of the highest level.

However, if they get to the knockout stages, the target should be to win the competition.

