"I don't even know if I'm going to be there" - Scaloni makes honest admission when asked about Lionel Messi playing 2026 World Cup

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was recently quizzed about whether captain Lionel Messi will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He said that it's uncertain and went on to add that even he is unsure of being in charge of the team for the next edition of the World Cup.

The 2026 edition of the tournament is set to take place in the US, Canada and Mexico. Messi helped Argentina become world champions in 2022 in Qatar. The consensus notion is that he 'completed' football with the triumph and fans are keen on knowing whether Messi will play the next World Cup.

Speaking on the matter, Scaloni said in a recent press conference (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Messi at 2026 World Cup? We can’t talk about now what will be in 3 years. For the football it will be great, but I can't say if Messi is going to be there in 2026 and I don't even know if I'm going to be there. We have to say things with respect, because we are not qualified for the World Cup yet.”

Lionel Messi, despite being 36, remains a superlative player. His recent form for Inter Miami is a testament to his quality even at this ripe age.

He remains Argentina's main protagonist in the attack as Scaloni's brigade look to World Cup Qualifiers in style.

AFA president thinks Lionel Messi will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi will be almost 40 when the 2026 FIFA World Cup commences. Hence, there are doubts about whether the Argentina captain can participate in the tournament and try to help his side defend the title of world champions.

Argentina Football Association president Chiqui Tapia is hopeful of that happening. In a recent sports summit, he was quizzed about Messi's potential participation in the 2026 edition of the World Cup. Tapia replied (via TyC Sport):

"He always goes for more. He never leaves you. He always surprises you, he goes for more. You can imagine it. How can I not imagine it? I would like him to be there. With the conditions he has, he can easily play in the World Cup 2026."

Tapia further said:

"Modric does it for his team, Iniesta did the job in Barcelona. It depends on he, of his desire, that he feels what he feels. I see him playing the World Cup, playing in the position he wants to play. He can really do it. It will depend on what he wants. I dream of that too."

Lionel Messi has almost won it all in the beautiful game, including making Argentina continental and world champion. Regardless of his participation in the 2026 World Cup, Messi's name will be in the history books.