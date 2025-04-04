Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has revealed that he left the Santiago Bernabeu having achieved everything as a player. The Frenchman also claimed that his stint in Madrid was a successful one, having won numerous prestigious titles.

In a recent interview, Benzema revealed why he left the Bernabeu in the summer of 2023. He told Chiringuito Inside (via Madrid Universal):

"I did everything with Real Madrid. I joined as a boy and left as a man with many titles and the Ballon d’Or. All my dreams came true."

Benzema is arguably one of the most triumphant strikers to have played for Madrid in history. However, some fans feel that the Frenchman was overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in the attack.

Benzema was not just a striker for Madrid as he also proved to be a creative number nine who constantly created chances for his teammates. However, after hitting the peak of his career and winning the Ballon d’Or in 2022, Benzema left Madrid in 2023.

In his stint, he made 648 appearances for Los Blancos, bagging 354 goals and 151 assists. The Frenchman also won 25 titles as a striker for Real Madrid.

This includes five UEFA Champions League titles, four La Liga titles, among other heavily recognized trophies in the footballing world. Benzema is presently with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League and has netted 18 goals in 25 games this season.

"Mbappe is not a ‘9" - when Karim Benzema revealed that Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is not a target man

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Benzema had opined that his compatriot, Mbappe, is not a target man in November 2024. However, he advised the Frenchman to adapt to the number nine position at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In an interview with El Chiringuito, Benzema urged his compatriot to deliver as a target man in Madrid's attack. He said (via GOAL):

“Mbappe is not a ‘9’. There is a lot of pressure at Real Madrid, this is not PSG. A piece of advice? He shouldn’t give up. I don’t think Ancelotti is going to move Vinicius, he’s the best in the world right now in that position. Mbappe has to get it into his head that he has to be a ‘9’ and forget about the left. He’s been very good on the left and now he has to be good somewhere else."

Mbappe seems to have adapted to the number nine role at Madrid as he has been firing on all cylinders in attack. In 45 games for Madrid, the Frenchman has bagged 32 goals and four assists this season (2024-25).

