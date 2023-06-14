"I would do everything for him to progress" – Ibrahima Konate lavishes praise on Liverpool transfer target

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has urged Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram to join the Anfield outfit this summer.

Thuram, 22, has emerged as one of the top midfield targets for the Reds ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. He is currently locked in initial talks with Jurgen Klopp's side ahead of a potential £52 million move, as per L'Equipe.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Konate claimed that he would help Thuram flourish at the Merseyside outfit. He elaborated:

"I would be very happy for Khephren to come to Liverpool and I would take him under my wing here and I would do everything for him to progress and become the player he wants to become. He is like my little brother, he is someone I saw while growing up. I was with his big brother, Marcus, in the training centre, but I saw him grow."

Heaping praise on his compatriot's playing style and technical ability, the Liverpool defender continued:

"I saw him perform and progress at a youth level... it was incredible. Even when he came to the France team for his first selection, I saw him at the training ground and I was really surprised by his size and his technical ease."

Konate also claimed that Thuram would be positively shocked to witness the Reds fans' support. He concluded:

"When I was in Leipzig and I signed for the Reds, many people said that it was too early, that it was not the right choice. In the end, I proved all these people wrong so one shouldn't always listen to people. If Khephren has the opportunity to come to my club, I think he will be very surprised with the enthusiasm that will come behind him."

Should Thuram join Liverpool this summer, he would emerge as a first-team starter for them. He would provide solid competition to the likes of Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott as the right-sided central midfielder in a 4-3-3 setup.

Overall, Thuram has netted eight goals and contributed 11 assists in 138 matches across all competitions for Nice.

Liverpool keen to sign 28-year-old from Championship outfit: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are interested in roping in Southampton star James Ward-Prowse in the future. However, they are unwilling to meet the Saints' £50 million price tag and are waiting for his valuation to come down.

Ward-Prowse, 28, has established himself as an irreplaceable cog at Southamton since his debut in 2011 at the age of 16. He has been one of their best performers in the last three terms, scoring 31 goals and contributing 20 assists.

The Reds are currently in the market to snap up multiple midfielders after the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister in a £35 million deal from Brighton & Hove Albion. Jurgen Klopp's side are also keeping tabs on other midfielders like Manu Kone and Gabri Veiga.

