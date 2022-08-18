“I am excited to see him play this season” – Mikael Silvestre backs Arsenal star to be in contention for individual award in the Premier League

Former France defender Mikael Silvestre has backed Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli to be in contention to win the 'Young Player of the Year' award this season.

The Brazilian international has become a key player for Mikel Arteta's side and has started the new season on a positive note. Martinelli has already bagged two goals in as many games for the Gunners this campaign already and seems to be full of confidence.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has backed the Brazilian youngster to impress in the 2022-23 campaign. The Frenchman has hailed the outstanding abilities of the youngster and also labeled Martinelli a quick learner.

When asked if the Brazilian could contend for the Young Player of the Year award this season, Silvestre said, as quoted by The Betting Expert:

“For sure. No doubt. He is showing an amazing pace, and ability to take on players. He is experienced also. He is growing, he is a very good learner; a fast learner. I am excited to see him play this season.”

Martinelli was signed by the Gunners back in 2019 from Brazilian side Ituano for a fee of just £6 million when Unai Emery was in charge at the Emirates.

The youngster has continued to develop over the years and the previous campaign was the Brazilian's breakout season. Martinelli made a total of 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals.

The Brazilian seemed to be lacking an end product last season but things look different this time out. The Arsenal number 11 has started the season well and has clearly worked on his finishing.

Arsenal could be genuine contenders for the Premier League title this season

Following their blistering start to the new season, the Gunners look like a team transformed under Arteta. It's early days but the north London outfit might emerge as genuine title contenders if they can keep the results coming.

Gooner Chris @ArsenalN7 Just a friendly reminder that Gabriel Martinelli cost £6m. The 20-year-old Brazilian wonderkid is absolutely electrifying. With his raw talent along with Jesus, Saka and co, Arsenal are slowly building the most devastating attack the world has ever seen Just a friendly reminder that Gabriel Martinelli cost £6m. The 20-year-old Brazilian wonderkid is absolutely electrifying. With his raw talent along with Jesus, Saka and co, Arsenal are slowly building the most devastating attack the world has ever seen 💫 Just a friendly reminder that Gabriel Martinelli cost £6m. The 20-year-old Brazilian wonderkid is absolutely electrifying. With his raw talent along with Jesus, Saka and co, Arsenal are slowly building the most devastating attack the world has ever seen https://t.co/Z245Bdx8Qd

Arteta and the Arsenal hierarchy deserve plaudits for the work they have done in the transfer markets. The Spaniard took the manager's job at his former club during a difficult time and has done a remarkable job.

With the core of the squad in place, things look bright for the north London club in the ongoing campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar