“I am very excited about that” – Nigel de Jong admits he is ‘really pleased’ as player closes in on Manchester United exit

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is closing in on a departure from Old Trafford, with Everton working on luring him to Goodison Park. Former Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong has reacted to the report, expressing happiness as his countryman edges closer to leaving the Red Devils.

Van de Beek has found opportunities difficult to come by since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2020. So far this season, the Dutchman has started just four games for the Premier League giants across competitions, but his compatriot thinks he deserves better.

“With Van de Beek, I think it’s a great signing,” Nigel de Jong told Deadline Day on Sky Sports. “Really pleased for the kid. He deserves so much better, especially how Man United treated him over the last year and a half. I am very excited about that one," continued de Jong.

Donny van de Beek has been out of the Dutch national team since mid-2021, missing both the Euros and the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers amid his struggles at United. Nevertheless, De Jong has praised the 24-year-old for his handling of the situation, tipping him to return to representing his country very soon.

The former Manchester City midfielder added in this regard:

“This kid needs to be in the national team for the quality that he has; it’s not for him to be sitting on the bench somewhere. I respect him for how he has handled himself during these couple of months by staying quiet and doing his job. That says something about his character and what you have as a player."

Who else could leave Manchester United?

Donny van de Beek could leave Manchester United for Everton in the coming hours.

Apart from Donny van de Beek, Manchester United could part ways with a few other players as well this year. At the top of the list stands Jesse Lingard. The Englishman is also struggling to find opportunities at Old Trafford, and could part ways with the club anytime soon.

Paul Pogba appears to be nearing a potential departure from the club, while Edinson Cavani could also follow suit. It remains to be seen how things pan out between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

