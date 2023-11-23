"I expect a real performance" - Robbie Savage makes bold prediction for Everton vs Manchester United

Robbie Savage has tipped Manchester United to slip up and suffer defeat to Everton on Sunday (November 26).

The Toffees have been handed a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules. Sean Dyche's men have consequently dropped down to 19th in the table and will be eager to push back up the league.

Their first clash since being hit with their points deduction comes against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. The Red Devils are slowly climbing the table, sitting sixth with seven wins and five draws in 12 games.

Ten Hag's side are the Premier League's in-form team, with four wins from their last five games. But, Savage reckons Everton will be galvanized by their points deduction and that Goodison Park will be rocking. He told Planet Sport:

"Huge game for Everton on the back of a 10-point deduction. I’ve played at Goodison Park numerous times, the atmosphere there can be electric at times. And I think this 10-point deduction will galvanise Sean Dyche, I think it will galvanise the players, it will galvanise the fan base. I expect a real performance from this Everton side."

Savage expects the Toffees to prevail with a 1-0 victory over the Red Devils:

"I just think, in this game, the situation Everton find themselves in, I think they win the game. I’m going for a 1-0 win for Everton, and the atmosphere at Goodison to be absolutely unbelievable."

Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park last season but were beaten by the Toffees in the same fixture in the 2021-22 campaign. It promises to be an intriguing clash between the two clubs with implications at both ends of the Premier League table.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag talks up his team's character ahead of tough set of fixtures

Manchester United have shown fighting spirit.

The Red Devils not only have a difficult trip to Goodison on the horizon. They also face Galatasaray in a must-win UEFA Champions League game on Wednesday (November 29).

Ten Hag's side sit bottom of Group A, with just three points from four games. They sit a point behind both second-placed Copenhagen and third-placed Galatasaray whom they travel to.

Manchester United suffered a 4-3 defeat with 10 men against Copenhagen last time out in the Champions League. But, Ten Hag took positives from a 1-0 win away to the Danish outfit (via the Express):

"You could see that this team has personality and character in hostile environments, like in Copenhagen. We deal with it. I feel quite comfortable away from home. We are, say, one third through the season. It was a tough start, as we've seen, but I think we're catching up."

Ten Hag touched on his side's recent upturn in form that makes them the Premier League's in-form side:

"From the last five games, we’ve won four. So we're in a good mood and I think we're heading in the right direction."

Manchester United's only defeat in their last five games came at home. They suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Manchester City that raised question marks over Ten Hag and his team's character.