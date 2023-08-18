"I expect them to turn up" - Dimitar Berbatov makes score prediction for Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has shared his prediction for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday, August 19.

The Reds drew 1-1 against Chelsea in their first game of the 2023-24 season at Stamford Bridge last weekend. Luis Diaz scored in the 18th minute before Axel Disasi restored parity for the Blues in the 37th.

Bournemouth also played out a 1-1 draw last weekend, against West Ham United at the Vitality Stadium. Dominic Solanke scored for the Cherries in the 82nd minute after Jarrod Bowen had given the Hammers the lead in the 51st minute.

In his column for Metro, Berbatov predicts the Merseysiders to have a comfortable 3-0 win, writing:

"Liverpool were average against Chelsea, and they’ll be anxious to get their first win of the season. They have so much firepower, and I expect them to turn up for this one. I think Liverpool will win this one."

Jurgen Klopp's side won this fixture last season by an incredible scoreline of 9-0 in August.

Thta led to Scott Parker's sacking and Gary O'Neil's appointment as Bournemouth manager. He led the Cherries to a 1-0 win over Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium in March.

What Jurgen Klopp said about Liverpool new signing Wataru Endo

The Reds have completed the signing of midfielder Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart for €18 million.

The Japanese was announced as the club's new player on Friday (August 18). The 30-year-old came through a couple of Japanese teams before moving to Belgian side Sint-Truiden in 2019.

He then joined Stuttgart initially on loan in 2019 before the move was made permanent the next year. Endo made 133 appearances for the German side, contributing 15 goals and 12 assists, and also captained them.

In a pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp said about what Endo will bring to his side (via BBC):

"I’m really happy we finally have an agreement with a club and a player. I am from Germany, I watch a lot of Bundesliga, I have known him since he was at Stuttgart. I liked him pretty much from the start.:

He added:

"I think if you want he’s a little bit of a late bloomer. Usually for the way our owners see it, he was already too old when he joined. I obviously have a different view on that and have always liked him."

Endo becomes Liverpool's third signing this summer, after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.