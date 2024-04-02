"I expect them to win this easily" - Mark Lawrenson makes score prediction for Arsenal vs Luton Town

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has made a straightforward prediction for Arsenal's game against Luton Town at the Emirates in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 3.

Writing in his predictions column for Paddypower, Lawrenson revealed he expects the Gunners to win this game with ease. He also predicted a comprehensive margin of victory, writing:

"Nowadays with Arsenal you just don't see them slipping up against the teams down the table. I was impressed with them against (Manchester) City despite a cagey match and I expect them to win this easily. Arsenal 3-0 Luton."

While Lawrenson's prediction seems pretty simple, the last meeting between these two sides went down a completely different path. Arsenal had to dig deep to secure a hard-fought 4-3 win at Kenilworth Road in December.

There were three lead changes in the game as the Gunners led 1-0, 2-1 and then 4-3, while Luton briefly led the game 3-2 at one point in the second period. Declan Rice's last-gasp winner helped his team secure all three points in that game but the next one could be a different story altogether.

Since then, the north Londoners have been in remarkable defensive form. In 2024, Mikel Arteta's side have the best defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded just four goals in nine games. They are the favorites to keep a clean sheet and will be expected to walk away with a comfortable win against Luton.

Jurrien Timber the only Arsenal player missing from training

In newly-released footage from the Gunners' Sobha Realty training center, most of the players were seen taking part in the session ahead of the Luton clash.

Concerns regarding Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli's fitness were put to bed as the pair were seen partaking in full training.

In fact, the Gunners are in a very good place in terms of injuries, with long-term absentee Jurrien Timber currently the only player yet to achieve full fitness. The Dutchman suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the team's season-opener against Nottingham Forest and hasn't played since.

However, Arteta has now revealed Timber could feature for the club before the end of the current season. Able to play both centrally and as a full-back, his presence in the squad is vital to add depth and security in the ranks.

