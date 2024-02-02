"I am not expecting it to be a very open game" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester United vs West Ham

Pundit Chris Sutton has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on February 4.

The Hammers are looking to beat the Red Devils in both league matches of the season for the first time in 17 years on Sunday. United recently beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in an exciting match that ended 4-3, while West Ham and Bournemouth shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

In the match against Wolves, United saw Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Holjund score early goals to provide what might have been a relaxed win. However, Wolverhampton fought back with a controversial penalty from Pablo Sarabia.

Scott McTominay fired his header in to put the Red Devils 3-1 up but two late goals from Max Kilman and Pedro Neto brought Wolves level.

However, Kobbie Mainoo scored a truly stunning goal for United, weaving past three players before sealing their victory in the 97th minute of the game.

Chris Sutton joked about the last-gasp win against Wolves, writing for the BBC:

"Well, Manchester United won the World Cup again on Thursday night, judging from the reaction to their last-gasp 4-3 victory at Molineux. Seriously, though, it was a good win and fair play to them for the way they got it - they certainly needed it."

Sutton went on to predict a 1-0 victory for the Red Devils at Old Trafford against West Ham

"West Ham beat them at the London Stadium before Christmas but I am expecting a different outcome at Old Trafford. I am not expecting it to be a very open game because Hammers boss David Moyes won't set up that way, but Manchester United will find a way through. 1-0."

West Ham beat the Red Devils 2-0 at the London Stadium earlier this season.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag speaks on transfer challenges and Premier League rules

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has openly expressed his disappointment at not being able to sign a new striker during the January transfer window. He pointed out the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) as a significant barrier.

The team didn't make any new signings in January, with these rules affecting their ability to do so. Notably, they needed to get a new striker, due to Anthony Martial's injury, as the forward will be sidelined until April after undergoing groin surgery.

Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It’s not a secret I wanted a striker. With the injury to Martial, we don’t really have the back-up. But it wasn’t possible because we have to match the FFP (financial fair play) rules. There are some disadvantages with FFP. To make space for FFP, you have to sell players and you have to sell good players and I don't think that's the way you build a team."

Manchester United will have to make do with Rasmus Hojlund as their only No. 9 striker in the squad. The 20-year-old has been in good form recently, scoring in his last three Premier League matches.

